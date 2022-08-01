Wayne State President Roy M. Wilson to step down after 10 years

www.fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State addresses voting result delay from Primary night
FOX 2 - Primary election night included some long waits in Wayne County and in various spots around the state. FOX 2 is told no tabulator modems were used, so it was not a case of outdated technology - and that 65 of Michigan's 83 counties were ordered to phase out those modems. The Wayne County Clerk's Office says it has been transparent with the phasing out of its modems and the impact it would have on reporting those results.
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
Whitmer expects 'ugliness' of GOP Primary to extend to Nov. election race
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer showed up before a packed house at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit Wednesday night. "So we know there’s gonna be a stark choice in 97 days, not that I’m counting," Whitmer quipped. One day after Tudor Dixon clinched the...
Father of college football standout killed in drive-by: 'They took him from me'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In the blink of a muzzle flash – Eyquan Cobb’s life was over. "I done cried and cried and cried and I can't do no more," said Edward Cobb, his father. "I just loved my son. And they took him from me, and he was on his way to the NFL."
Fair Michigan Justice Project partners with prosecutors, police to solve crimes against LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Fair Michigan Justice Project is working to solve a murder after a transgender woman was found shot to death in Detroit. Heyden Davis' body was found off Fenkell, near a vacant storefront with multiple gunshot wounds on July 26. "It's hurtful. A life was lost....
3-year-old injured in accidental shooting • Metro Parks closed over chemical spill • 25K lose power
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A chemical spill has shut down one of the busiest Metro Parks in Southeast Michigan to visitors as regulators work to better understand the extent of the problem. The leak of a cancer-causing chemical from a nearby manufacturing plant in Wixom prompted officials to close Kensington...
Detroit Means Business receives $9M of federal aid to help small businesses
DETROIT (FOX 2) - About $9 million will be going toward boosting up small businesses in Detroit. On Wednesday the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and the City of Detroit announced that Detroit Means Business received millions of dollars which will soon be available to help small businesses prosper. "Nine million...
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
Southeast Michigan severe weather downs trees and leaves 25K without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Power outages, downed trees, and flooded highways: Hello severe weather. In one of the busiest rounds of severe weather to sweep through Southeast Michigan this summer, tens of thousands lost power in Metro Detroit as heavy storms prompted flooding on area highways. As of Thursday morning,...
Residents urged to avoid Huron River after chemical spill in watershed
FOX 2 - Health and environmental officials are warning of a hexavalent chromium spill in the Huron River watershed Tuesday afternoon, which originated from a company in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending all people and pets avoid contact with the Huron River water between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County. This includes Norton Creek downstream of the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant (Oakland County), Hubbell Pond (also known as Mill Pond in Oakland County) and Kent Lake (Oakland and Livingston counties).
Metroparks along Huron River closed after chemical leak from Wixom factory
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chemical spill has shut down one of the busiest Metro Parks in Southeast Michigan to visitors as regulators work to better understand the extent of the problem. The leak of a cancer-causing chemical from a nearby manufacturing plant in Wixom prompted officials to...
Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
3-week-old baby found in field on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said an infant was found in a field on the city's west side near I-96 and Grand Boulevard early Thursday morning. According to police, a 3-week-old baby was found in a field on Lawton Street, just south of Grand Boulevard and east of I-96 in Detroit. Initial reports indicate a woman believed to be the baby's mom left the infant in the field.
Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat
ALGONAC, Mich.( FOX 2) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. Agents contacted...
Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night. According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m. Police...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011. Eleven years later, the pair is still missing. Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.
Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July. At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.
3-year-old shot while playing with assault-type gun in Detroit
Detroit Police said a 3-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital and is the fifth child shot in the past week. They said her and another child were playing with a gun when it went off, hitting the girl.
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
