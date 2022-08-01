Wayne State President Roy M. Wilson to step down after 10 years

FOX 2 - Primary election night included some long waits in Wayne County and in various spots around the state. FOX 2 is told no tabulator modems were used, so it was not a case of outdated technology - and that 65 of Michigan's 83 counties were ordered to phase out those modems. The Wayne County Clerk's Office says it has been transparent with the phasing out of its modems and the impact it would have on reporting those results.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO