Garden State Rotary Club holds Flags for Heroes fundraiser

Cherry Hill Public Schools will provide “farm market” style free food pickup for the Cherry Hill community every week on Wednesdays, beginning July 20. This serves Cherry Hill families with children living at home. The children need not be enrolled in the Cherry Hill Public Schools. This program is provided with federal funds from the Keep Kids Fed Act. Attendees will need to exit their cars and must bring their own reusable bag. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Cherry Hill High School East.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 22 DAYS AGO