Garden State Rotary Club holds Flags for Heroes fundraiser

thesunpapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
National Night Out returns to Cherry Hill for first year after pandemic
On Aug. 2, Cherry Hill police, township and the recreation department will be participating in National Night Out for the first time since 2019. The campaign was originally organized by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, but according to Community Response Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Spell, Cherry Hill has only recently started participating within the past six years. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
Camden County logs 1,427 new cases in this week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 1. Additionally, there were 332 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,427. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 119,550 and 1,674 total fatalities.
Council addresses pilot programs and rental assistance
At the July 25 meeting, Cherry Hill Council passed two ordinances on second reading, both granting five year phase-in payment plans in lieu of taxes for the Hampton Road redevelopment area and the Victory Refrigeration redevelopment area. Both were entitled to the phase-in payments as part of the 2015 Woodcrest Country Club settlement that sought to preserve open space and revitalize the areas already designated for redevelopment.
1,299 new COVID cases in Camden County in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,069 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 19 and Monday, July 25. Additionally, there were 230 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,299. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 118,606 and 1,672 total fatalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat advisory issued in Camden County
The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
Register or renew your cat license by July 31
Cherry Hill’s 2022 Pet License Renewal is open and available online. Cats must be registered annually. Residents can apply for a license on our website or via mail by printing the application available on our website. Applications must be accompanied by a copy of the current rabies vaccination certificate. Rabies Certificate must be valid through Oct. 31 of the license year.
County unveils new $1.2 million track at Cooper River Park
Runners from 856 organizations and the South Jersey Track and FIeld Club gathered at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken on July 14 as Camden County commissioners and local officials unveiled new facilities at Jack Curtis Stadium. Commissioner Jeff Nash gave opening remarks, followed by Pennsauken Mayor Jessica Rafeh, Camden City...
Educational day care approved for Marlkress location
The Cherry Hill Planning Board approved an application by J&T Brothers LLC earlier this month to use 1197 to 1199 Marlkress Road for a Children of America educational day care. The center will have a playground and for four pad-site buildings for retail and commercial purposes. Representing J&T Brothers at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historical and Cultural Context of War on Ukraine rescheduled for August 1
On August 1, the Cherry Hill Public Library will be holding its rescheduled event from May 16 on the historical and cultural context of the war on Ukraine from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Conference Center Lower Level. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been at least as much...
Camden County logs 1,196 new cases and no new deaths
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 906 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred between Tuesday, July 12 and Monday, July 18. Additionally, there were 290 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,196. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 117,181 and 1,664 total fatalities.
Cherry Hill Public Schools to distribute free food
Cherry Hill Public Schools will provide “farm market” style free food pickup for the Cherry Hill community every week on Wednesdays, beginning July 20. This serves Cherry Hill families with children living at home. The children need not be enrolled in the Cherry Hill Public Schools. This program is provided with federal funds from the Keep Kids Fed Act. Attendees will need to exit their cars and must bring their own reusable bag. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Cherry Hill High School East.
Route 70 eastbound lane and ramp closures at I-295 interchange tonight
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced overnight lane closures on Route 70 eastbound at the I-295 interchange beginning tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County as the Route 70 corridor improvement project advances. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, July 22, until 6 a.m., tomorrow, Saturday, July 23,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cherry Hill native distributes free produce to those in need
A year ago, Cherry Hill native Karen Wislocky founded a branch of the national movement Food is Free in Camden County as a way to both give back to the community and offer some of her own produce. While down a team member this year, Wislocky continues to provide free...
CamCo logs 1,253 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 915 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, June 28 and Tuesday, July 5. Additionally, there were 338 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,253. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 115,866 and 1,661 total fatalities.
Cherry Hill Public Schools searches for new board of education member
The Cherry Hill Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a vacancy as a member of the Board until January 3, 2023. Interested applicants should visit the district website, www.chclc.org, to apply. The application deadline is July 18, 2022 by 4 p.m. to submit a letter of interest and resume.
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 1