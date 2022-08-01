Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO