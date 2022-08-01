Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math

www.wabe.org
wfxl.com
Georgia Democrats stop in Albany for 'Too Extreme GOP' tour; Address 'low voter' turnout
With state elections around the corner Georgia Democrats are speaking directly to voters. At the party's “Too Extreme GOP” tour, Georgia democrats took the time to address their opponents. Representatives touched on some controversial topics including the push for Medicaid expansion, more social security benefits, and abortion rights.
Kemp suspends Georgia gas taxes through mid-September
Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Sept. 12. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a third time. The order also suspends the state sales tax on train locomotive fuel. Kemp previously signed a law...
Georgia ethics panel dusts off inquiry into spending by Abrams-founded nonprofit
The state ethics commission Monday found probable cause that two nonprofit voting rights groups affiliated with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams illegally helped her in her first run for governor in 2018. The state’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission advanced the investigation into the New Georgia Project, which Abrams...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
CBS 46
Herschel Walker says he will debate Sen. Warnock before Georgia election
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former NFL football player and Republican candidate for Senate Herschel Walker is now challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) via social media to a debate on Oct. 14. The two are facing each other in a high-stakes race for a seat in the Georgia senate. Walker initially...
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
WRDW-TV
Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
Primaries bring big losses for incumbent GOP state lawmakers
As Wisconsin’s longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he’s facing a primary challenger who claims he’s not conservative enough. The challenger’s argument: Vos should do more to...
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
thecentersquare.com
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Georgia trivia for National Georgia Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We celebrated National Georgia Day by asking our morning team some Georgia trivia! Which questions did you know?
Georgia’s film industry brought $4.4 billion into the state this year, governor’s office says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced another chart-topping year for the film and television industry. In a news release Monday, the governor’s office said productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during the fiscal year for 2022. “When the pandemic struck, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with...
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
'Insulin isn't optional for millions': Sen. Raphael Warnock pushes to cap the cost of insulin
Georgia Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock has pushed for caps on the price of insulin since he got to Washington. Although he’s gotten a number of fellow lawmakers behind his measure, it’s not made it to President Joe Biden’s desk— yet. But it could soon. Senator...
