ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These 2 Stocks Have Excellent Momentum. Which Is a Better Buy?

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are both experiencing robust revenue growth as the economic reopening gains momentum. The two suffered when governments restricted in-person dining in the earlier stages of the outbreak. As billions of folks have vaccinated against COVID-19, they are unleashing pent-up demand to eat out.

Given their excellent performance, investors might look at McDonald's and Chipotle to determine which is the better stock to buy now. To answer that question, let's look at their results, compare valuations, and pick the better stock to buy.

Chipotle knocks Q2 out of the park

In its most recent quarter, which ended on June 30, Chipotle reported a revenue increase of 17%. Comparable store sales, which only counts stores open for at least 12 months, increased by 10%. Chipotle also added 42 new restaurants in the quarter.

Moreover, Chipotle's earnings per share increased to $9.25, up from $6.60 in the same quarter the year prior. The company said in-restaurant sales jumped by 36%, while digital sales fell to 39% of the overall total. As you might imagine, people are out more often, creating more opportunities to stop by a Chipotle in person. Management says the excellent results will continue through the next quarter, with sales expected to increase close to double digits. The stock was up 14% on the day following the earnings announcement.

McDonald's second quarter was not too shabby

In its second quarter, which ended on June 30, McDonald's revenue decreased by 3%. The company was hampered by a few discrete items impacting comparability. McDonald's sold its operations in Russia, which lowered revenue. Currency price fluctuations were another headwind. Comparable store sales for the Golden Arches were up by 9.7%.

Like Chipotle, McDonald's has been thriving since economic reopening gained momentum. The company's revenue jumped by 21% in 2021. Meanwhile, its earnings per share of $10.04 were by far the highest in its last decade. Also, McDonald's has built a digital sales channel, including orders for delivery, that consumers love.

McDonald's is the better buy right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rL6lA_0h0T5qiI00

CMG Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts.

While McDonald's revenue growth has come back to life since 2021, Chipotle has more consistently expanded the top line over the longer term. It's likely that after the boost in the aftermath of COVID-related lockdowns, McDonald's may sustain healthy revenue growth. Still, it's more likely it will settle into a slower rate after consumer behavior normalizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EbIt_0h0T5qiI00

CMG Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts.

That said, Chipotle's better top-line prospects are priced into its stock . It's trading at more than twice the premium to McDonald's when measured by the price-to-earnings and price-to-free-cash-flow ratios (see chart above). Therefore, if you had to pick one stock to buy, it should be McDonald's. In my opinion, Chipotle's premium over McDonald's is not justified by its near-term performance.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Mcd#Finance Stocks#Stock#Consumer Behavior#Momentum#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Mcdonald
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway think this stock can successfully navigate a tougher economy. Ally Financial has guided for strong medium-term earnings. The market is likely concerned about credit and funding issues for Ally. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy