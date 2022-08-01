DC Health expands free access to Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment; what you need to know

wjla.com
DC-based tech company, FiscalNote, to begin trading publicly
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C.-based company is waking up in New York Thursday, ready to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and that's because they're going public. FiscalNote is a tech company that provides information to customers looking to understand laws and regulations that could impact their organization. It is headquartered in D.C. Back in 2017, the district awarded FiscalNote a $750,000 grant to use as a security deposit for their location on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Hilton to retain headquarters in Fairfax County, creating 350 new jobs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Hilton will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County. They also plan to bring major upgrades to its facility in McLean. “Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call...
Central Virginia child dies from flu-related complications: VDH
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2021-22 flu season on Wednesday. A child (under 5 years old) in Virginia’s Central region has died from complications associated with influenza. “This tragic death reminds us that...
West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KBOI) — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus (WNV) were found in Elmore County on July 29. “The detection of WNV-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections. We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes. These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
Red Cross says volunteers, financial donations needed as it responds to Kentucky flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross said volunteers and financial donations are urgently needed as the organization responds to devastating flooding damage in Kentucky. Officials said there is an urgent need for monetary donations. People can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to...
Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — With gun violence rampant in the city, some of the teachers at the DC jail, decided to do something different—project based learning. The project: What should society do to cut gun violence in DC?. Dr. Amy Lopez said the technique has been used in schools,...
New York State Fair holding 20-hour flash sale Thursday morning for 20-day countdown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With 20 days left until the start of the 2022 New York State Fair, the fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The sale will run exclusively for...
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
Facing a severe bus driver shortage, Prince George's schools to hold a virtual job fair
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools has a shortage of more than 125 school bus drivers heading into the 2022-23 school year. To help fill the gap, PGCPS is holding a virtual job fair for school bus drivers Wednesday, August 3, at 4-7 p.m.
Catherine Hoggle, Md. mom accused of killing her 2 kids expected in court later this week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of her two children is set to make an appearance in a Maryland courtroom this week. Catherine Hoggle has a hearing planned for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to new information from the court. The hearing...
Tuesday brings scorching heat wave to DC area, hot temps continue all week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday kicks off the second heat wave of the summer in the D.C. area. Plan for high temperatures to reach the low to mid-90s each afternoon for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, the Heat Index temperatures will run about five to six degrees higher...
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
2 men arrested after being accused of several armed carjackings across DC: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.
15-year-old found shot in Southeast DC, suspect wanted, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting in southeast D.C. in the early morning of Aug. 2. Around 3 a.m., MPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street SE. A 15- year-old boy was found with multiple gunshots, according to officials.
