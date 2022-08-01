DC Health expands free access to Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment; what you need to know

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KBOI) — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus (WNV) were found in Elmore County on July 29. “The detection of WNV-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections. We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes. These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO