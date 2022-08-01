A $1000 reward is being offered by the City of Volga for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for a series of lug nut tampering incidents. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than six reports of lug nuts being partially removed from vehicles — some of those incidents have resulted in vehicles suffering hundreds of dollars of damage after being driven with loosened or missing lug nuts. The Sheriff’s Office is asking home and business owners with camera systems to check their recordings for suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office also advises motorists to check their tires for tampering before driving.

VOLGA, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO