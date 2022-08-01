www.brookingsradio.com
siouxfalls.business
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
KELOLAND TV
Tip jar thief; fiery crash; airplane ‘lands’ on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.
hubcityradio.com
Watertown City Council decide “Construction Manager at Risk”
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- At this week’s City Council meeting, up for approval was choosing a “Construction Manager at Risk” (CMAR) Public Works Director Heath VonEye starts off the discussion. VonEye goes over the proposals received. Councilman Tupper mentions RJM was “heavily vetted in this process; they definitely stood...
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
KELOLAND TV
Business owner recalls fiery crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heather Taylor has seen plenty of crashes from her business at the intersection of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. None of those crashes compare to the one that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 31. Taylor said she woke up to a phone call at 2:30 a.m. from her security company that manages the alarm system.
kbhbradio.com
Citizen-led petition drive puts building a controversial pork processing plant on the ballot
SIOUX FALLS, SD — A ballot question that could ban new meat processing plants in Sioux Falls is moving forward. The city council certified the language of the ballot question on Aug. 2 after the citizen-led ballot measure campaign committee, Smart Growth Sioux Falls, turned in over 6,000 signatures, roughly five percent of registered voters. It will now appear on the November ballot.
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
brookingsradio.com
City Holds 2nd Annual Household Hazardous Waste Event
Brookings Regional Landfill will be hosting the 2nd Annual “Household Hazardous Waste” disposal event Saturday, August 27th from 8am until 12pm in the Swiftel Center parking lot. This is a free event but it is requested to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Brookings Food Pantry.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
kingsburyjournal.com
Heck of a walleye
Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
brookingsradio.com
Reward Offered for Lug Nut Tampering Information
A $1000 reward is being offered by the City of Volga for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for a series of lug nut tampering incidents. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than six reports of lug nuts being partially removed from vehicles — some of those incidents have resulted in vehicles suffering hundreds of dollars of damage after being driven with loosened or missing lug nuts. The Sheriff’s Office is asking home and business owners with camera systems to check their recordings for suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office also advises motorists to check their tires for tampering before driving.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man died in a single-car crash. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls was driving on River BLVD and negotiated the turn where the road curves into 18th st., but ended up going straight and drove over a median, hit a fence, and then struck a tree.
KELOLAND TV
Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
dakotanewsnow.com
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
brookingsradio.com
State COVID Update
Sixteen COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — one of those deaths is from Brookings County. The statewide total is 2973. Active cases in Brookings County increase by 11 to 125. Fifty-five new cases reported since July 27th, the total is 8,595. Recovered cases are at 8,413. There have been 57 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
