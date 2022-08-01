ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Transferring between SDSU & STC will be easier for nursing students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials at Southeast Technical College and South Dakota State University (SDSU) are celebrating strengthening their partnership with a signing ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m., at The HUB, on the STC campus, 2001 N. Career Ave. Officials...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
gowatertown.net

Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics Joins Prairie Lakes Healthcare System

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (PLHS) is proud to announce the transition of Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics (GLO) to Prairie Lakes Orthopedics. The acquisition became official when paperwork was signed on Monday afternoon along with a welcome event for the staff joining PLHS. Prairie Lakes Healthcare System and Glacial Lakes...
WATERTOWN, SD
siouxfalls.business

Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls needs more homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association found the July 2022 vacancy report confirmed a vacancy rate of. They surveyed their Sioux Falls area members for its 50th biannual vacancy survey. From the reported data, the 3.72% rate is up slightly from the January 2022 reported vacancy rate of 3.12%. Jill Madsen, Chair of South Dakota Multi Housing Association says “The data shows, evident in this vacancy report, there is a shortage of housing and more building is needed to meet future demand.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Watertown City Council decide “Construction Manager at Risk”

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- At this week’s City Council meeting, up for approval was choosing a “Construction Manager at Risk” (CMAR) Public Works Director Heath VonEye starts off the discussion. VonEye goes over the proposals received. Councilman Tupper mentions RJM was “heavily vetted in this process; they definitely stood...
WATERTOWN, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis

Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
KELOLAND TV

Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Heck of a walleye

Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tip jar thief; fiery crash; airplane ‘lands’ on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

