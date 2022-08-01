Mason City Chamber of Commerce wins top award

www.radioiowa.com
Related
KGLO News
State Auditor says it may be time to allow city, county notices to go online exclusively instead of having to be published in newspapers
MASON CITY — Iowa’s State Auditor says it might be time for the legislature to look into allowing cities and counties to publish more things online instead of requiring legal notices to be placed into newspapers. Rob Sand’s office earlier this week issued a procedures report for the...
KGLO News
Report positive for boutique-style hotel to be placed in Surf District in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — A feasibility report shows positive things in placing a boutique-style hotel in the Surf District in Clear Lake. The City of Clear Lake had approved financing for the study in May by Patek Hospitality Consultants of Sussex Wisconsin about a hotel being part of a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District, with the study being part of the city’s application for a “Destination Iowa” grant from the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
KIMT
North Iowa Fair kicks off, runs through the weekend
MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Fair kicked off Thursday and will run through the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Opening ceremonies for the event began at 11 a.m. KIMT's Sean Macaday stopped by, saw some livestock and checked out an ice cream shop. Check it out here:
Radio Iowa
Higher costs, weather part of the challenges sweet corn growers have faced
Sweet corn….those two words means the true taste of summer for Iowans. This year has been an interesting and challenging one for growers like Todd Kjormoe in rural Hardin County. “The prices of everything have obviously skyrocketed and takes a lot of nitrogen to grow our corn. And it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – 2020 Norwalk Graduate Bowen Born – August 3rd, 2022
Northern Iowa basketball standout Bowen Born talks on this week’s Radio Sports Page about his high school days at Norwalk and his first two years of playing NCAA Division I basketball. Born led Norwalk to the Class 3A state title in 2020 and graduated as Iowa’s sixth-ranked all-time prep leading scorer with 2,494 points.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight
GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Maquoketa Caves victims died from multiple causes, suspected killer acted alone
ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday revealed the manner and cause of death for the family members killed on July 22 at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 22 in the park's campground and found...
Radio Iowa
Northern Iowa picked to finish fifth in MVFC race
Northern Iowa has been picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll. The Panthers finished 6-6 last season which ended with a loss at Eastern Washington in the FCS playoffs. They open September third at Air Force. “There is a lot to do and a short...
Comments / 0