Habitat management could help in the hunt for velvet bucks

Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
localmemphis.com
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Specialty vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
wtva.com
Local charcuterie business opens new store front with unique offerings
New businesses are opening up throughout Tupelo. From a new boutique hotel in downtown to a first of its kind, a charcuterie business. " Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn into this," said Stephanie Hall, the owner of CharCutie, located in Tupelo. That's how Stephanie...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Neshoba Democrat
Spears served county since 2000
The law enforcement community and other first responders took the time to remember Constable Ken Spears, a longtime and beloved public servant, after his death last week. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said that Spears represented the camaraderie between local law enforcement and first responders across all agencies. “Ken was...
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
wtva.com
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
WLBT
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family in Winston County claims they have slipped through the cracks with Child Protection Services and have suffered abuse because of it. Late Sunday night, July 17th, a Winston County deputy was called out to a home in Noxapater where 15-year-old Kaitlyn had been beaten by her father, Jimmy Todd Thrash.
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
wtva.com
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS – Two Cyclists Hospitalized After Being Hit by Driver at Hwy 12 and Aspen Rd
The incident took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the area of Aspen Road and Highway 12. Officers from the Starkville Police Department on the scene said that one patient was med-flighted to a hospital outside of the area. The other was admitted to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center. The current conditions of both riders are unknown.
wcbi.com
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
wcbi.com
Two people die in crash involving four-wheeler and motorcycle crash
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a collision between a four-wheeler and a motorcycle in Monroe County. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 7:30. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says it happened at the intersection of Old Wren Road and Wren Cemetery Road. The...
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested for Fairgrounds truck theft
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a truck from the Neshoba County Fairgrounds that is connected to multiple burglaries with further charges potentially pending, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Braden Robert Townsend, 18, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony taking...
wtva.com
New apartment complex project gets the green light
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council approved the request for a local developer to build a 46 unit apartment complex. The Flowerdale Commons project was approved by a vote of 4 to 3. The apartments would be built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
