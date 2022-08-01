Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday

www.wpsdlocal6.com
Officials in Marion detail new plans in water crisis
MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion sent out a press release detailing plans to get water to Marion. Officials say Marion has had several different engineering companies working on different projects around the city. One of these groups has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George. The city expects a proposal […]
KFVS12
Truck crash cleared, all lanes of I-24 open in Trigg Co.
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck that crashed along Interstate 24 westbound and restricted traffic to one lane has now been cleared. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling several rolls of steel that are blocking both westbound lanes at the 66 and 67 mile markers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local farm collecting donations to take to flood-ravaged Hazard, Kentucky
PADUCAH — Garrett Farms in Paducah is collecting donations for flood victims. The farm grows fruits and vegetables throughout the year. They are taking a truck down to Hazard, Kentucky, filled with items. They're accepting donations of items and money. Specifically, they are looking for cleaning supplies and can...
wpsdlocal6.com
Water distribution in Marion continues for the foreseeable future
MARION, KY — City of Marion Water Distribution Coordinator, Danielle Duncan, reports some residents of Marion, KY are under the impression that this is the last week of water distribution. Duncan says that's false- and she wants to make sure the public has accurate information. According to Duncan, water...
wpsdlocal6.com
Black community weighs in on charges in Breonna Taylor case
8th of August celebration coincides with charges announced against four officers in Breonna Taylor case. The charges announced Thursday in the Breonna Taylor case coincide with Paducah's 8th of August celebration. Community members shared their thoughts about the charges with Local 6.
wfcnnews.com
New hotel to be built in Marion
MARION - A new hotel will soon be coming to the west side of Marion. Building permit documents show the new hotel will be located on The Hill Avenue across from the current Holiday Inn & Express. The project will come at a cost of $10 million. The name of...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police raid gas station in Metropolis, Illinois
METROPLIS, IL — Local 6 is working to find out why a gas station in Metropolis, Illinois, was raided. Video shows Illinois State Police troopers at the Phillips 66. Local 6 reached out to Illinois State Police to find out why they were there. The agency told us to...
wpsdlocal6.com
8th of August celebration coincides with charges announced against four officers in Breonna Taylor case
PADUCAH — The Justice Department has charged four former Louisville police officers in connection to the deadly 2020 raid of Breonna Taylor's home. Former detective Joshua Jaynes, Sgt. Kyle Meany and Detective Kelly Goodlett were charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor's home before the raid. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
More water headed to Marion, Kentucky
MARION, KY — In Marion, Kentucky, city officials say BFW Engineering has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George. Marion's ongoing water crisis began when a levee breach led to the lake being being drained. It was the city's main source of water. In a news...
Rainfall refreshes Marion’s water supply
MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion finally caught a break when substantial rainfall rolled across the watershed of Old City Lake. A press release says a total of 2.4 inches of rain fell at the water plant. Slightly more inches were reported in the lake watershed near the U.S. 641 intersection with KY […]
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion pushing to make changes to boil water advisory amid ongoing water crisis
MARION, KY — Local officials in Marion, Kentucky, say this past weekend's rainfall is giving some breathing room to continue working through the city's water crisis. The city council had a special called meeting Tuesday evening to update residents on the situation. For the first time since sandbags had...
wpsdlocal6.com
A celebration of freedom and community: 8th of August Celebration begins in Paducah
PADUCAH — It's a celebration of freedom and community as the annual 8th of August Celebration gets underway in Paducah. This week, people from all over the country are traveling to Paducah to celebrate the day enslaved people in western Kentucky were emancipated. Coordinators are anticipating turnout to be...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Courthouse lit in green for flood victims in eastern Kentucky
The McCracken County Courthouse is being lit up green, honoring victims of the flooding. In addition to ordering flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff, Gov. Andy Beshear has asked people to light their homes and businesses green, which is the color of compassion. Beshear also encouraged people...
wpsdlocal6.com
8th of August Emancipation Celebration Schedule for 2022
PADUCAH — Each year, the 8th of August Celebration in Paducah celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The 2022 celebration, with the theme "Year of the Man," begins Wednesday with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center and a family skate night at Kingsway Skateland.
wpsdlocal6.com
SouthWater boil-water advisory in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A boil-water order has been put in place for SouthWater customers in Pulaski County. The order applies to customers on Feathertail Road, east of Old Feathertail Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after fleeing officers on motorcycle, crashing into ditch
PADUCAH — According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a Paducah man was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing police on a motorcycle and crashing into a ditch. Deputies say Robert Owen, who was driving a motorcycle on Clark's River Road, sped up and ran a stop...
KFVS12
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Paducah woman for crystal meth, marijuana
A Paducah woman was arrested Thursday near Estes Lane following a traffic stop for possession of crystal meth and marijuana. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the Taxi Cab she was driving for allegedly having no plates. During the investigation, Thomas was found to have crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, according to deputies.
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
