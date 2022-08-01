Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest

www.bocamag.com
This ghost story about a pet monkey and his BFF might make you say "awww!"Evie M.Palm Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
floridaweekly.com
Young Friends groups from Kravis Center, Norton Museum and Peggy Adams gather at Meat Market, Palm Beach
2. Alissa Dhawan, Thomas Hendrickson and Aisha Ali. 4. Anthony Valentin, Holly Wilson, Emily Starkey and Skye Suttenfield. 5. Mary Jacobs, Leslie Lee, Cody DeCarlo and Molly Emond. 6. Dominic Pileggi, Kristina Pileggi and Alexandra Kaye. 7. Joe Morello and Masy Morello. 8. Steven Edens, Aaron Edens and Stephanie Glavin.
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $186,000 sold in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One fantasy 5 ticket sold in Vero Beach is worth $186,033. The ticket was sold at Pick N go on 43rd Avenue. The winning numbers were 3-19-25-27-30.
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't miss
There's a new way to experience Sunday brunch, South Florida — and it's in your bathrobe. No, we don't mean from the comfort of your own home. Instead, we're talking about the re-imagining of a former Delray Beach establishment that recently opened its doors as The Falcon.
miamionthecheap.com
Bubbles & fun in West Palm
2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Saturdays — craft projects. 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Sundays — demonstrations and science activities with Cox Science Center & Aquarium. Things to do with kids this summer (free, low-cost & deals) Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Discounted | Regal Cinemas. $6.00-12.00...
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
Florida East Coast Blue Crab Trap Closures Start Aug. 10
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from certain state waters on the east coast of Florida prior to Aug. 10, the first day of two 10-day trap closures occurring this month. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to
Beat the heat! Best indoor activities in Palm Beach County, including museums, trampoline park
It's hot outside! Take a break from the heat and enjoy being inside with these fun activities. Here are some of our favorite indoor things to do in Palm Beach County for you to explore. Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The Science Center is the perfect place for kids. Enter...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy The True Essence of Waterfront Living in This $10,995,000 Exclusive and Grand Estate in Palm Beach Gardens
Description About This Estate in Palm Beach Gardens. The Estate in Palm Beach Gardens, an unique 5 BD custom residence in this exclusive and grand estate in the highly sought after gated community of Harbour Isles is now available for sale. This home located at 825 Harbour Isles Pl, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Allison Nicklaus (Phone: 561-346-4329) at NV Realty Group LLC & Christine Sheehan (Phone: 305-389-4045) at Florida Living Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Palm Beach Gardens.
bocamag.com
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant.
FORECASTERS: Hurricane Season Is Going To Get Busy
Calm Before The Storms? National Weather Service Says No Change To Official Predictions… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service Thursday confirmed what BocaNewsNow.com first reported several days ago: the slow start to the hurricane season does not mean a quiet hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
bocamag.com
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
