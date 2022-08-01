ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

By Cecilia Lewis
wengradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wengradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Longboat Observer

New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district

Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

“No Swim” advisories lifted at select Sarasota beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “no swim” advisories that were issued for three Sarasota beaches has been lifted after the receiving test results for normal levels of bacteria from the Florida Department of Health. The beaches where the advisories have recently lifted are Bird key/ Ringling Causeway, Venice...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park

A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ named Florida’s Airport of the Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the state’s Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Aug. 1 announcement notes SRQ is the fastest-growing commercial airport in the state. In 2021, SRQ processed 3.1 million passengers, a 155.7% increase...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Venice, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Manasota Key, FL
Venice, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting a Florida park recently captured video of a manatee chasing an alligator in the water. Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the playful chase. "In Florida the gators share a lot of the same...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: August 4

MaryAnn Tygh Parks captured this photo of a fawn having a bite to eat at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Siesta Beach#Beaches#U S Epa#Bacteria#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Siesta Key Beach#Service Club Beach
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers

Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
businessobserverfl.com

Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month

John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
FORT MYERS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Who… who… who… is in there?

Animal complaint: A resident alerted police to the presence of a dead bird, tangled in fishing line, stuck in a nearby tree. The officer, upon determining the incident was not a criminal matter, requested the town’s Public Works Department remove the bird from the tree. Funny, how?. 11:30 p.m.,...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy