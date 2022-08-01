ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Dec 27, 2022 – pre-sale code

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location

It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
GRANDVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Fox17

3rd Black-Owned Business Showcase to be held at Woodland Mall Aug. 13

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is scheduled to feature 15 regional Black-owned businesses at this year’s Black-Owned Business Showcase. The showcase is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to find a variety of goods on display, including...
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?

Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Home Décor Store Opening in Southeast Grand Rapids

Looking to spruce up your place? A new home goods shop is opening up in Alger Heights. Remington Intentional Goods Opens in Grand Grand Rapids. Remington Intentional Goods has announced its grand opening Saturday, August 13, 9a,m. to 3p.m. The new store is located in "downtown" Alger Heights at 2427...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
sportstravelmagazine.com

Two Large Softball Tournaments Taking Place This Weekend

South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts are set to host the USA Softball Men’s Major Fast Pitch National Championships at Byers Softball Complex from August 4–7 in the Indiana destination. The tournament will include teams from California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids manufacturer honored at automotive seminar

Lacks Enterprises is reinventing the wheel. And the company received an award for its efforts at the 10th annual Altair Enlighten Awards this week in Traverse City. Lacks was named runner-up in the sustainable product category for an innovative wheel trim system the company designed for the 2022 Toyota Sienna.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localspins.com

Farmer John’s ‘Albums That Changed the World’: J. Geils to John Prine to Frank Zappa

Today, Local Spins digs into the artists and music that most influenced “Farmer” John Crissman, founder of southern Kent County’s Cowpie Music Fest, which returns this weekend. Listen to his picks. EDITOR’S NOTE: This summer, Local Spins’ ‘Albums that Changed the World’ series has occasionally featured music...
MLive.com

Former Western Michigan football prized OL recruit no longer with team

KALAMAZOO, MI – The top-rated prospect from Western Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class is no longer on the team heading into the upcoming season. Head coach Tim Lester confirmed Thursday that offensive tackle Brandon Honorable is no longer with the Broncos, citing academic reasons for the highly touted recruit’s departure.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Rockford football opens versus opponent it hasn’t played in 37 years

Take a quick look at the Rockford football team’s 2022 schedule and an unfamiliar opponent is found at the top of the list. The Rams will open Aug. 26 at home against East Grand Rapids, and it has been nearly four decades since the two squads have clashed. It will mark the first time since 1985 that they have played, and the game is bringing added excitement to the season’s start.
ROCKFORD, MI

