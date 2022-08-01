Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Dec 27, 2022 – pre-sale code

www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tmpresale.com
Cheap Trick at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Cheap Trick presale password that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is here! For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. This might be your one opportunity ever to see Cheap Trick live in Kalamazoo, MI!. Cheap Trick show details:. Onsale to General...
tmpresale.com
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Fox17
3rd Black-Owned Business Showcase to be held at Woodland Mall Aug. 13
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is scheduled to feature 15 regional Black-owned businesses at this year’s Black-Owned Business Showcase. The showcase is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to find a variety of goods on display, including...
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
IN THIS ARTICLE
New ice cream shop opens in Zeeland
The Parlor by House of Flavors is now open in Zeeland, offering 40 different flavors of ice cream and old-school classics
New Home Décor Store Opening in Southeast Grand Rapids
Looking to spruce up your place? A new home goods shop is opening up in Alger Heights. Remington Intentional Goods Opens in Grand Grand Rapids. Remington Intentional Goods has announced its grand opening Saturday, August 13, 9a,m. to 3p.m. The new store is located in "downtown" Alger Heights at 2427...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Two Large Softball Tournaments Taking Place This Weekend
South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts are set to host the USA Softball Men’s Major Fast Pitch National Championships at Byers Softball Complex from August 4–7 in the Indiana destination. The tournament will include teams from California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin...
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids manufacturer honored at automotive seminar
Lacks Enterprises is reinventing the wheel. And the company received an award for its efforts at the 10th annual Altair Enlighten Awards this week in Traverse City. Lacks was named runner-up in the sustainable product category for an innovative wheel trim system the company designed for the 2022 Toyota Sienna.
Adelaide Pointe developers to buy Hartshorn Village and Marina
As Adelaide Pointe co-founder Ryan Leestma waits for a city agreement to begin building his $250 million development, he’s not slowing down.
Why Are The Traffic Lights Still Blinking Red In Downtown Grand Rapids?
Anyone who's been to downtown Grand Rapids for an event lately might have noticed what appears to be a holdover from the pandemic, darkened crosswalk signals & blinking traffic signals. Why are there blinking red lights in Grand Rapids?. Back during the heyday (is that okay to say about the...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
localspins.com
Farmer John’s ‘Albums That Changed the World’: J. Geils to John Prine to Frank Zappa
Today, Local Spins digs into the artists and music that most influenced “Farmer” John Crissman, founder of southern Kent County’s Cowpie Music Fest, which returns this weekend. Listen to his picks. EDITOR’S NOTE: This summer, Local Spins’ ‘Albums that Changed the World’ series has occasionally featured music...
MLive.com
Pair of first-timers win 2022 KCC Invitational behind 30-foot eagle putt on playoff hole
KALAMAZOO, MI – With the sun fading over the horizon, Sam Anderson lined up a 30-foot putt on his 47th hole of the day, knowing that a make would win him the Kalamazoo Country Club Invitational, and a miss would extend the tournament another day. No pressure, right?. Despite...
MLive.com
Former Western Michigan football prized OL recruit no longer with team
KALAMAZOO, MI – The top-rated prospect from Western Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class is no longer on the team heading into the upcoming season. Head coach Tim Lester confirmed Thursday that offensive tackle Brandon Honorable is no longer with the Broncos, citing academic reasons for the highly touted recruit’s departure.
MLive.com
Rockford football opens versus opponent it hasn’t played in 37 years
Take a quick look at the Rockford football team’s 2022 schedule and an unfamiliar opponent is found at the top of the list. The Rams will open Aug. 26 at home against East Grand Rapids, and it has been nearly four decades since the two squads have clashed. It will mark the first time since 1985 that they have played, and the game is bringing added excitement to the season’s start.
Comments / 0