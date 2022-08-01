ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter offers in-person education program

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago
www.sidneydailynews.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sidney Daily News

Support group for widows, widowers offered

ST. HENRY — Rediscovering Joy: A Group for Widows and Widowers will hold their next meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the R & R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room located at 601 E. Washington St. in St. Henry. The entrance is on the west side of the R & R Fabrications building, off of Linn St.
SAINT HENRY, OH
Sidney Daily News

OABA hires Heilers as director

COLUMBUS – The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) has welcomed Aaron Heilers as the director of Nutrient Management and Agricultural Policy. In his position, Heilers will oversee all aspects of the association’s water quality, nutrient management and sustainability efforts, as well as serve as the Executive Director of the Nutrient Stewardship Council. Heilers’ first day with the association was Aug. 1.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

It’s fair time!

Last Wednesday, amidst a few light showers, the Ohio State Fair kicked off with our wonderful All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir and Marching Band! It was so good to be back! The fairgrounds looked amazing with beautiful flowers everywhere. Mike and I had five of our grandkids with us to...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Huffman encourages Ohioans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS—Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, wants to remind everyone across the state, and families living in the 12th Senate District, to make the most of the upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday, Aug. 5-7. “Over the years, the sales tax holiday has proven to be an effective tool to relieve...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Barhorst unofficial winner

SIDNEY — After months of waiting, voters were finally able to select their choice for their Republican candidate for the Ohio House’s 85th District race. The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be unopposed in the November Primary. The district is composed of voters from Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
LIMA, OH

