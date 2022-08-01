Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter offers in-person education program

ST. HENRY — Rediscovering Joy: A Group for Widows and Widowers will hold their next meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the R & R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room located at 601 E. Washington St. in St. Henry. The entrance is on the west side of the R & R Fabrications building, off of Linn St.

SAINT HENRY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO