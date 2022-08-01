Griff Griffitts’ campaign internal poll shows big lead over Brian Clowdus in HD 6 GOP Primary

floridapolitics.com
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Uhlfelder dons ‘Grim Reaper’ gear again as Attorney General race grinds on
Uhlfelder said he'll investigate Florida Power & Light on 'Day One' if he is elected. Daniel Uhlfelder, the Walton County lawyer who gained a modicum of fame dressing as the Grim Reaper to bash Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies, is donning the hooded black cape and grabbing his sickle again.
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement officials address reports of tampered election signs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With primary elections less than three weeks away, you may have noticed election signs start to pop up around Bay County. But did you know tampering with election signs is against the law?. “They can’t be on the right-of-way, or they can’t be on state...
fosterfollynews.net
Second Amended Complaint in Suit Brought by Wesley Griffin Against Washington County, Florida Dismissed with Prejudice on July 27, 2022
Circuit Judge Ana Garcia of the Florida 14th Judicial Circuit dismissed a second amended complaint in the case brought by Wesley Griffin and A&W Excavations, Inc. against Washington County, Florida, alleging violation of Florida State Statutes, with prejudice, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in response to a motion to dismiss by Washington County.
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school beginning next week Bay District Schools leaders are still awaiting guidance from the state on the new parental rights bill. While they wait, News 13 discovered the school district is providing its own guidance to teachers on how to handle the controversial legislation. Teachers are watching a 15-minute […]
Bay Co. Commission, DOT seeking $200 million to replace DuPont Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners formalized their support for a $200 million grant to replace the DuPont Bridge on Tuesday. They approved a letter of support to accompany the Florida Department of Transportation’s request for $200 million in federal funding. A barge hit the bridge in January, shutting it down for the […]
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
niceville.com
Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
Florida Georgia Line singer announces 20-show residency in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Georgia Line member is sticking close to home. Brian Kelley, one half of the country music group and the owner of a Walton County surf shop, announced this week a 20-show residency at the shop in Grayton Beach. “Had so much fun a couple weeks ago with 5 […]
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
WJHG-TV
PCB Police Chief says emergency beach closure ordinance was a ‘great success’
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly two months, Panama City Beach officials have upheld a summer emergency beach closure ordinance for a historically “problem” area of the sandy beach. “The last thing you want to do is come here on vacation and not be able to...
Poor water quality reported at 5 Destin area beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The issue of water quality was front and center of the Destin city council meeting Monday night. Residents and councilmembers spoke about the conditions of the Destin harbor and sunken vessels, combined with the concern of poor water quality. Public works director Michael Burgess confirmed to the council that the Destin […]
WJHG-TV
Are the tropics about to heat up?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of August 3rd we have seen 3 named storms in the Atlantic basin. That is exactly what we would expect in a typical year on this date. While things have been quiet since early July, that does not mean that will continue as we march into the peak of hurricane season. In the below graphics you can see the quiet weather pattern is expected to continue for the next 10 days according to the European model. As we extend that out to the 14 day European Ensembles you can start to see some indications of more activity. It is the 30 day ensemble forecast that really shows an uptick in storm formation. One of the reasons why we are expecting that is we are expecting a positive/wet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation over the Atlantic basin. During this phase we usually see an uptick in tropical activity. Keep in mind right now one of the limiting factors right now in the Atlantic is dry air and shear. The MJO positive phase would eliminate those limiting factors. Also, September 10th is the peak of hurricane season and we are rapidly heading toward that peak by the end of the month.
QSR magazine
Fazoli's Opens in Panama City, Florida
Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks. “We can’t wait...
850wftl.com
Police officer joins street race after drivers fail to see unmarked patrol vehicle
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL— Two drivers now have speeding tickets after they began racing on a bridge infront of the Chief of Operations for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3, on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge. Video shows the two drivers reving...
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after fight at Destin bar
DESTIN, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man who allegedly punched another man in the face at a bar in Destin early Saturday morning. Robert Harwell, 24, of Arkansas, was charged with battery. According to the arrest report, around 2 a.m., AJ's bar security escorted two men out of...
