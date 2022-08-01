ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journeys performance in Syracuse, NY Dec 10, 2022 – presale password

 3 days ago
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Sci-Fi Horror Fest Comes to Vernon Downs Aug. 26th and 27th

The 4th Annual “Sci-Fi Horror Fest” is coming to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino on August 26th and 27th. Lovers of horror will be able to take part in the festival’s celebrity headliners, merchandise tables, panels and workshops, tattooing, and more. As a self-professed horror fan, I’m...
VERNON, NY
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
WIBX 950

Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Nutcracker#Enchanted#Passwords#Performing#Nutcracker Twist
spectrumlocalnews.com

Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey

Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
POMPEY, NY
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
localsyr.com

Centro provides $1 service to the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lancaster Farming

Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special

POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
POMPEY, NY
WIBX 950

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins

Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
AUBURN, NY

