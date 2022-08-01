Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journeys performance in Syracuse, NY Dec 10, 2022 – presale password

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.

