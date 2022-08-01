Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journeys performance in Syracuse, NY Dec 10, 2022 – presale password

www.tmpresale.com
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
Sesame Street Live! at The Oncenter in Syracuse – official presale passcode
A Sesame Street Live! presale passcode is available below: During this presale everyone who has the code will have an opportunity to buy great seats before they go on sale. Do not miss this stellar chance to see Sesame Street Live!’s show in Syracuse, NY!. Here is what we...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Sci-Fi Horror Fest Comes to Vernon Downs Aug. 26th and 27th
The 4th Annual “Sci-Fi Horror Fest” is coming to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino on August 26th and 27th. Lovers of horror will be able to take part in the festival’s celebrity headliners, merchandise tables, panels and workshops, tattooing, and more. As a self-professed horror fan, I’m...
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Several former CNY stars honored as latest inductees to Upstate Lacrosse HOF
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of players who built their success on the fields of Central New York have been named as the latest class of inductees to the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation’s Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted Oct. 16 at Traditions at the Links in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey
Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Jeff Taylor combines wild animal park and modified racing for life on the edge in Chittenango
During the day, Jeff Taylor owns and operates the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and spends his time caring for and feeding lions, tigers and rhinos. But on Friday nights, he buckles up into his 750 horse-power DIRT big-block modified and races around Brewerton Speedway’s three-eighth-mile track. For the...
localsyr.com
Centro provides $1 service to the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
Lancaster Farming
Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special
POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Romesentinel.com
Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins
Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
