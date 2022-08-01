Olympic Champ Bobby Finke Going Pro, Foregoing Final Season of NCAA Eligibility

swimswam.com
More NCAA leagues to pay women’s basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.Now, as the NCAA examines various disparities across men's and women's sports, pressure is rising to also pay referees equally during the regular season. Two Division 1 conferences told The Associated Press they plan to equalize pay, and another is considering it. Others are resisting change, even though the impact on their budgets would be negligible. “The ones that are...
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The penultimate finals session of the 2022 US Junior Nationals takes place from Irvine this evening, with finals of the 200 free, 100 back, 200 breast and all heats of the 400 free slated for tonight. Finals kick off at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, time.
Indiana Swim Club, California Aquatics Win Team Titles at 2022 US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Indiana Swim Club and California Aquatics were named the winners of the team awards at the 2022 US National Championships. Indiana Swim Club won both the overall team trophy and the women’s team trophy for having the highest points total in each category, while California Aquatics won the men’s team trophy.
2022 US Swimming National Championships: Full Results Report
Gretchen Walsh won the women's high point award at U.S Nationals. Check out the other award winners along with the table of medalists at the meet here. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
Samuel McKenzie to Leave Grand Canyon, Take Fifth Year at Oakland University
McKenzie will make a huge impact on the Oakland team, with his times being among both the team and conferences best from last season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming
Having been one of the mainstays of the Australian team, McKeown was a two-time worlds medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Archive photo via Delly Carr. Taylor McKeown, a longtime veteran of Australian swimming, has announced her retirement from the sport. She concluded her career by competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth in the finals of the 200 breast.
Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition
In this article, we break down our five main takeaways from the men's side of the 2022 U.S. National Championships meet that happened last week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR
We discuss Kyle Chalmers' reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium, and the Aussie women's surprise world record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast...
Milligan University Women Add Nine Newcomers For 2022-23 Season
MILLIGAN, Tenn. (July 27, 2022) – Milligan University swim coach Spencer Scarth announced the addition of 9 new women who will join his program as commits for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Scarth’s squad graduated just three women this past year, but their impact will be missed starting with two-time...
12-Year Old Audrey Derivaux Posts History 2:16 in 200 Fly at Juniors
12-year old Audrey Derivaux of the Jersey Wahoos came closer to Cassidy Bayer's all-time record in the 200 fly than anyone in history has. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m)
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
14-Year-Old Raya Mellott Rises to #10 All-Time 13-14 Girls LCM 200 BR – 2:30.23
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015. Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012) 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996) 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992) 17-18 NAG:...
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
Milligan Men’s Swimming Welcomes 11 Freshmen In 2022-23 Signing Class
MILLIGAN, Tenn. (July 27, 2022) – Milligan University swim coach Spencer Scarth announced the addition of 11 incoming freshmen who join Milligan’s nationally-ranked men’s swimming team for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The group seeks to help improve upon Milligan’s fifth-place national finish and second consecutive Appalachian Athletic...
US Swimming Nationals Highlight Show Draws 572,000 Viewers on NBC
Katie Ledecky won three US National Championships last week in Irvine, and over half-a-million Americans tuned in to watch highlights on Sunday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A highlights package of the US Swimming National Championships drew 572,000 viewers on NBC, according to Nielsen ratings. This is a bit...
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32
15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
Gretchen Walsh, Kieran Smith Named High Point Award Winners at US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh and Florida Gator Kieran Smith have been named the female and male high point award winners for the 2022 US National Championships. Walsh, who competed under her club team Nashville Aquatic Club, scored a total of...
Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne 1500m Freestyle Final Me Kiya Enter
Page Ne 15:39.25s Heat 1 Me Aur Whin Par Rawat Ne Heat 2 Me 15:47.77s Ka Timing Score Kiya. Archive photo via Vijay Bharadwaj. Sajan Prakash And Srihari Nataraj Ke Sabhi Event Complete Hone Ke Baad Ab Jin 2 Swimmers Se India Ko Hope Hai Wo Dono Same Event Me Participate Kar Rhe Hai And Dono Hi Swimmers Ab Final Me Bhi Pahuch Chuke Hai, Indian Swimmer Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne CWG Ke Men’s 1500m Frestyle Event Mei 4th Position Pr Finish Krte Huye Apni Jagah Pkka Kr Li Hai.
12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 1:01.88 100 Fly, #2 11-12 Girl All-Time
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. 12 year old Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos swam a 1:01.88 in prelims of the girls 100 butterfly on day 3 of US Junior Nationals in Irvine, California. That was a best time for the 12 year old and she now moves up...
Watch: Medley Relay NAGs, All ‘A’ Finals Race Videos from Days 1-2 of Junior Nats
In this post, you'll find the race videos of the 'A' finals from the first two days of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be...
