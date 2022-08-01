Mountain lion crashes through window and into basement of Montana home, officials say

www.sanluisobispo.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bleeding woman yelling for help pulled into tractor-trailer cab, New Jersey cops say
A search is underway after a bleeding woman was seen yelling for help while being pulled into a tractor-trailer cab by the driver who sped off with her, police in New Jersey say. A witness told police they saw the woman calling out and bleeding from her face in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As McKinney Fire burns, Forest Service takes heat over forestry, wildfire management
As the worst wildfire of the season in California hovered a few miles from Yreka on Tuesday, locals were cautiously optimistic that the city of 7,500 would be protected by a forest-thinning project begun by state and federal agencies on Yreka’s outer flanks. They just wished the project could...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
ATLANTA — This year’s Music Midtown festival, a showcase event slated to bring tens of thousands of people and big-name artists to Piedmont Park over two days in September, was canceled Monday in part due to the state’s laws surrounding guns in public parks. Though festival organizers...
