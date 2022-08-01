Onus completely on Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, on and off field: Suspension takeaways

BEREA – The waiting is over. The decision has been rendered.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns learned Monday morning the quarterback will be suspended six games this season by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Those stem from more than two dozen claims made by women against Watson alleging some form of sexual misconduct during massages.

Watson has settled with 23 of the 24 women who filed suit against him in Texas, including three on the eve of the decision by Robinson. The one outstanding lawsuit would go to court, assuming it doesn't also get settled, after the season in March.

The off-the-field question will hang over Watson as long as that last suit is still active, or the potential that any others may eventually be filed. However, as far as on the field, Monday's announcement provides as close to finality as can be expected, barring an appeal by the NFL, which must be done in writing within three days.

That appeal would be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, or a designee. So if an appeal does occur, it certainly could change the math here.

For now, though, all that can be done is work with the facts as they exist. Against that backdrop, and limiting the scope solely to the on-field aspect of the matter, it's time to look at some takeaways from Robinson's ruling.

Onus now on Deshaun Watson … on and off the field

The first takeaway may be the biggest of them all. This case led to potentially millions of words written across the web and spoken across the airwaves.

Everyone had an opinion. However, Robinson's was, for the moment, the only one that mattered.

Now that the ruling has come down, there's only one person upon whom the focus now falls. That's Watson, and only Watson.

It's not just what Watson can ultimately do for the Browns on the field. Talent-wise, there's never been a question about him, but he'll still have to showcase that when he can get on the field.

More than on the field, it'll be about what Watson can do off the field. Robinson's 15-page decision reportedly expressly notes that he must only use masseuses approved by the Browns, and must stay clear of any other legal issues.

It's off the field where Watson's heaviest lifting – especially in his actions – will have to be done. It's a lift that fall solely on him.

Cleveland Browns now have some clarity for their 2022 quarterback situation

From the moment the Browns acquired Watson from Houston on March 18, they weren't sure exactly how many games he would actually play for them this season. They spent the entirety of the offseason program, and even the first week of training camp, dodging questions about what they were going to do with the quarterback position.

Watson received almost all of the first-team reps during the offseason and into camp. Jacoby Brissett, who will start the six games Watson misses, had been limited in how many snaps he was getting with the players he will have to try to win with during that stretch.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said last week a plan was in place to adjust that approach based upon whatever new information emerged. That "new information" was always going to be a firm suspension length.

Knowing how long Watson is suspended should allow Stefanski to begin executing the plan they've worked out. However, there remains a question of what that plan actually looks like, since he's been mum about it.

The Browns will have to balance trying to continue to get Watson the work he needs as the franchise's No. 1 quarterback — knowing he won't even be able to practice the first three weeks of the regular season — while preparing Brissett to start Week 1 at Carolina. It's not just practice reps, but also reps during the three preseason games as well.

At least, from the Browns perspective, Monday's decision allows them to begin working toward those answers.

Six games for Deshaun Watson is, quite frankly, the best the Browns could hope for

There was never going to be a scenario in which Robinson wasn't going to hand down some kind of suspension. That just never seemed like a realistic option.

That's why a six-game suspension always felt, at least as it concerned the Browns, like a best-case scenario. It matches past suspensions handed out to both Ben Roethlisberger, although his was appealed down to four games, and Ezekiel Elliott for transgressions that didn't also involve charges.

Both of those, however, came under the old disciplinary process that essentially put all of the power in Goodell's hands. The new process, approved in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, established the jointly appointed disciplinary officer's role that Robinson currently holds.

Getting back to it being a best-case scenario for the Browns, just take a look at what it actually means in terms of games Watson will miss. Only one of the six will be against a AFC North opponent (Week 3 on Thursday Night Football vs. the Steelers), and two others against teams seen as legitimate playoff contenders (Week 5 vs. the Chargers and Week 6 vs. the Patriots).

No games will be missed against the two teams the Browns figure they'll need to beat to win the AFC North, Baltimore and Cincinnati. Of course, those will be the teams Watson sees in his first two games back, an Oct. 23 game at the Ravens and a Halloween Monday Nighter at home against the Bengals.

The quarterbacks the Browns are likely to face in Watson's absence: Baker Mayfield (or Sam Darnold), Zach Wilson, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert and Mac Jones. The quarterbacks who they will see in the first five games back: Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Tom Brady.

Competitively, that's why it's best-case for the Browns. And that leads to the final takeaway, which may sound callous, but it's true in the world of the NFL and pro sports.

Gamble pays off for Cleveland Browns with Deshaun Watson trade

The months leading up to Monday's decision were filled with questions and doubts about whether or not the Browns made the right call in blowing up their quarterback room from last season to this one. Mayfield obviously had his limitations, but dealing for Watson was a combination of a moral question on top of an availability one.

The Browns, who were one of four teams — with the Falcons, Panthers and Saints — actively attempting to trade for Watson in the offseason, were willing to roll the dice. For all of the moral questions and quandaries that existed, the on-field answer they believed Watson provided them trumped everything else.

Watson still hasn't played a meaningful regular-season snap for the Browns. However, knowing he's likely to be available for 65% of the regular season instead of potentially zero, means the gamble was worth it in their eyes.

How much of a payout does it provide? That's something that remains to be seen.

