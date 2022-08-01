ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments

NBC Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster

After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."

Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."

The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut

Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph

Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent

James Johnson remains a free agent on August 2. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
NBA
Yardbarker

Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."

The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
BOSTON, MA

