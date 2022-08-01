Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments

www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Two Atlanta Hawks players and Quavo attended Nick Ressler's wedding.
NBC Sports
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."
Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."
One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph
Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
James Johnson remains a free agent on August 2. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Sign This Former Celtics And Lakers Star
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 4. The veteran guard has played for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers over his career. I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should sign him.
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
Yardbarker
Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."
The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid tribute to the late Bill Russell, his mentor and friend who he said “leaves a giant example for us all.” Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the league’s first Black head coach, died on Sunday aged 88.
Comments / 0