Budget increases for new U-I hospital under construction in North Liberty

Radio Iowa
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Employees Of Cedar Rapids Company Go On Strike
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. A spokesperson at Ingredion’s corporate office in Westchester, Illinois said there may be temporary facility stoppages, but the company plans to continue operating the facility and fulfilling orders.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated:...
cbs2iowa.com
Construction of First Avenue/Scott Boulevard roundabout in Iowa City experiencing delays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The construction of the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard roundabout will continue through early September due to various delays associated with the project. The City has been working with the contractor throughout these delays in order to reach completion as quickly as...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine council to consider railroad overpass
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the...
cbs2iowa.com
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
Washington Examiner
Iowa school district sued by parent group over secrecy in gender transition policy
A parent activist organization has filed a federal lawsuit against an Iowa school district over its policy of facilitating gender transitions for students without parental notice or approval. Parents Defending Education sued Linn-Mar Community School District near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
KCRG.com
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Radio Iowa
Officials release results of autopsies in eastern Iowa campground murders
The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 42-year-old old Sarah Schmidt was not shot. Her cause of death is listed as multiple sharp force injuries. The news release does not indicate what sort of weapon caused those injuries. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the autopsy report.
KETV.com
Extreme weather causing an Iowa farmer to stop selling, growing sweet corn
ELY, Iowa — One farmer in eastern Iowa just stopped selling his sweet corn because of the weather. Butch Wieneke has been farming for over 30 years in the town of Ely – just south of Cedar Rapids. He says the quality of sweet corn can change very...
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
‘The Wall That Heals’ honors Native American Vietnam Veterans in Iowa
TAMA, Iowa — “The Wall That Heals”, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Tama. The Meskwaki Settlement School is hosting the display and will be open to the public for free 24-hours a day. “The Wall That Heals” honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. […]
KWQC
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
