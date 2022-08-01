Boys soccer: A summer league title gives Yorktown momentum heading into the new season

SHRUB OAK – The first day of practice is three weeks away, but Yorktown already has a statement win.

Antonio Frucco took advantage of a rare possession deep in the box Sunday and gave the Huskers a 1-0 win over Somers in the championship game of the Lakeland Summer League, which for the last 15 years has given local teams a running start on the season.

There wasn’t anything casual about this get-together. Even in July, the neighboring rivals were going back and forth with familiar intensity.

“We know a bunch of the guys over there and know any time we play them it’s going to be a tough game,” said Yorktown senior Ryan Tomney, who picked up MVP honors. “It is nice to win something, but we’re focused on the season. We’re not satisfied with this. We want to keep going.”

Sectionals: Somers holds off Yorktown to advance to Class A final

Golf: Christian Cavaliere turns side hustle into a fill-time gig

Frucco got loose deep in the second half and eluded a charging keeper to register the Huskers' only goal of a productive evening.

“They were playing off me,” the Yorktown sophomore said. “I just won the ball and tipped it in.”

Yorktown got five minutes to rest after playing John Jay-East Fishkill to a scoreless draw in the semifinals, advancing via penalty kicks.

“In the end, this is just summer league,” Tomeny said. “Our goal is the league, sections, maybe even states. We’re trying to go all the way, so we’re going to keep working until we win it all.”

There are some holes in the lineup to fill, but the Huskers return an experienced nucleus.

“We’ve been working hard, practicing every night for the last month and a half,” said Yorktown coach Zoran Milojevic, who did plenty of mixing and matching during summer league that will help with the forthcoming lineup decisions. “We’ll take a little break and start to get ready for the season.”

The Tuskers beat White Plains 2-1 to make the championship.

After winning a state title, Somers graduated 20 seniors. There is enough talent coming back to make a run at another Section 1 title, but growing pains seem inevitable.

“Summer’s the best,” Tuskers coach Brian Lanzetta said. “The guys are hanging out, they’re having fun and they get to see what our plans are going into the fall. We start the preseason in three weeks and will try to put it all together.”

2022 Lakeland Summer League

Final standings

League A

Lakeland 6-0-2; Somers 6-2; Eastchester 4-3-1; Byram Hills 3-2-3; Ketcham 3-3-2; Harrison 2-6; John Jay-Cross River 1-7; Westlake 1-7.

League B

John Jay-East Fishkill 7-0-1; Yorktown 6-2; Briarcliff 6-2; White Plains 4-2-2; Rye 4-3-1; Carmel 3-4-1; Panas 1-6-1; Putnam Valley 0-8.

Playoff results

Round 1

Lakeland 2, Put Valley 1

Somers 3, Panas 1

Carmel 3, Eastchester 1

Rye 0*, Byram Hills 0

White Plains 1, RCK 0

Briarcliff 1*, Harrison 1

Yorktown 2, John Jay-Cross River 0

John Jay-East Fishkill 4, Westlake 0

Quarterfinals

John Jay-East Fishkill 3, Rye 1

Yorktown 2, Carmel 0

Somers 1*, Briarcliff 1

White Plains 3, Lakeland 0

Semifinals

Somers 2, White Plains 1

Yorktown 0*, John Jay-East Fishkill 0

Championship

Yorktown 1, Somers 0

*Advanced via penalty kicks

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or on Twitter @hoopsmbd.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys soccer: A summer league title gives Yorktown momentum heading into the new season