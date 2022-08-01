Westover’s Stray Cat Bar & Grill has finally reopened after closing at the start of the pandemic

www.arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
Falls Church News-Press
Restaurant Spotlight: Thompson Italian Provides an Upscale Dining Experience for Little City Residents
For an upscale dining experience, Thompson Italian — just off the corner of West Broad and Washington Street — offers a more sophisticated menu than those found at many nearby restaurants, but it is limited. With fewer choices, guesswork is easier with refined selections ranging from tagliatelle (roasted...
arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins hosts grand opening Thursday w/ 99¢ ice cream scoops, giveaways
The new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins store at 16268 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg, will hold its grand opening tomorrow, Thursday, August 4, 2022, starting at 9:00 AM. If you are one of the first 100 customers, you will win free coffee for a year. All day...
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
mocoshow.com
Four Montgomery County Restaurants Listed in Eater DC’s ’15 Top-Tier Vegan Restaurants’
PLNT Burger (MoCo locations within Whole Foods in North Bethesda and Silver Spring):. Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn is now focusing on Beyond Meat burgers at his expansion-minded stall planted inside Whole Foods all over the DMV (plus outposts in Pennsylvania, Boston, and New York). PLNT Burger forms plant patties to order and griddles them on a flattop. The burgers get paired with crispy sides like Spanish onion “bloomies” and oat milk soft serve. Order online for pickup or delivery.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
arlnow.com
Courthouse’s Taco Bell Cantina expected to open by the end of the year
Expect to be chowing on chalupas and sipping cervezas at Courthouse’s Taco Bell Cantina by the end of the year. Construction on the newest Taco Bell Cantina location at 2039 Wilson Blvd is anticipated to start within 30 days, a company spokesperson told ARLnow, with the hope that it opens prior to the end of the year.
PWLiving
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church
With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Portion of Arlington under Flash Flood Warning
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for… District of Columbia… South Central Montgomery County in central Maryland… West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland… Northern Arlington County in northern Virginia…
visitfauquier.com
Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA
Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
