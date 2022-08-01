A teenager is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded just after 2 a.m. Monday to a report of an person shot in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive , according to a news release from the department.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old, identified as Robert Fletcher Jr., with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building. He died at the scene.

Police provided no details about what led to the shooting or whether they have identified a suspect.

Those with information on the shootings can contact detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or via email at Douglas.Swails@Indy.Gov or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This story will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Teen shot and killed at north side apartment complex identified as Robert Fletcher Jr.