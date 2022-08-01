JinkoSolar Taps China Unit to Raise $1.5 Billion for New Projects

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of an update on the U.S. jobs market while the Federal Reserve weighs whether more rate hikes are needed to cool surging inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. U.S. futures and oil prices edged higher. Investors were looking ahead to monthly U.S. employment numbers for possible signs of weakness that might prompt the Fed to decide it needs to ease off on rate hikes to cool inflation. Other data suggest the economy is slowing, which should reduce pressure for prices to rise. “There is likely to be particular focus on the resilience of jobs growth” after an uptick in unemployment claims, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

STOCKS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO