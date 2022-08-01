JinkoSolar Taps China Unit to Raise $1.5 Billion for New Projects

www.benzinga.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Pelosi Lands In Taiwan As China Begins Live Fire Exercises: What You Need To Know
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat whose visit to Taiwan on Tuesday is heating up Sino-American relations, is a longtime critic of China and has been a forthright human rights advocate throughout her career. Recall in 1991, when — as a representative of California's fifth district — Pelosi joined...
Benzinga
China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors
China imposed a new set of commercial sanctions on Taiwan on Wednesday as an apparent retaliation after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi visited the island country on Tuesday as part of an official Indo-Pacific tour in the face of aggressive warnings from Chinese officials. China’s newly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nancy Pelosi Says 'We Come In Peace' And Won't 'Abandon' Taiwan As Chinese Jets Invade Taipei
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she came to Taiwan to make it "unequivocally clear" that the U.S. would not "abandon" the island as her visit irked the Chinese government. "Forty-three years ago, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan... today our delegation came to Taiwan to...
Tactical 'Provocative' Move: China Brings Warships, Planes Near Taiwan Strait Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's Anticipated Visit
Amid speculations over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were reportedly spotted close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. What Happened: Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China over Pelosi visiting the island nation where China claims sovereignty has alerted the...
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
China's military drills near Taiwan disrupt key shipping lanes
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan have prompted some ships to navigate around the Taiwan Strait and give the island a wide berth, disrupting key trading routes for cargo and commodities sailing around the world, analysts said.
War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets
The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
China will not isolate Taiwan, Pelosi says, as Chinese military ships and planes cross median line again – live
US House speaker repeats defiant tone on Japan visit as Taiwan says ships and planes again crossed unofficial border on Friday
Asian stock markets rise ahead of US jobs data
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of an update on the U.S. jobs market while the Federal Reserve weighs whether more rate hikes are needed to cool surging inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. U.S. futures and oil prices edged higher. Investors were looking ahead to monthly U.S. employment numbers for possible signs of weakness that might prompt the Fed to decide it needs to ease off on rate hikes to cool inflation. Other data suggest the economy is slowing, which should reduce pressure for prices to rise. “There is likely to be particular focus on the resilience of jobs growth” after an uptick in unemployment claims, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.
Xi Jinping's Official Mouthpiece Invokes Mao Zedong Amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: 'Will Fight Back If Others Invade Us'
China’s Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times warned the U.S. of retaliation after the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island angered Xi Jinping's government. Xi government's flagship newspaper published quotes from the founder of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Mao Zedong, on...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0