ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Ugly Duck Derby raises $35K for Boys & Girls Club

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SR4rG_0h0T3Qt600

Two big winners in the prize giveaway of the Ugly Duck Derby could’ve walked away with some nice spending money. Instead, they donated their winnings back to the Boys & girls Club of Lawrence County.

Julie Sullivan won the $4,000 top prize and Joe Mackey won $2,500 in the blue duck race. Those donations brought the total money raised Saturday to more than $35,000.

Frank Decker, chief professional officer at the Boys & Girls Club, called the pair’s generosity “tremendous.”“We have zero expectation of winners donating it back,” Decker said. “We have the event and have full intention of giving away those prizes. For them to have it in their heart to donate it back for our kids is just tremendous … it’s very humbling.”

Thousands of ducks whooshed down the slide and into the pool Saturday. The club had been selling ducks for the past several weeks. Businesses donated prizes that were awarded to the owners of the first ducks plucked from the pool.In addition to the prize giveaway, the staff at the youth club participated in a Big Splash contest.“I challenged our staff to make a bigger splash than me,” said Decker.

Decker ended up in a splash off with staff member Kalandra Sears after judged ruled a tie.Sears ended up the winner, as judges determined Decker’s jump was illegal when he entered the water sideways.

Other staffers that participated were Kaleb Garner, youth development professional, Megan Terry, Oolitic K-8 site director, and Kristen Calentine, athletic director.

A challenge to board members also brought in some extra cash. Decker said Ryan Sullivan challenged JD Powell to make a Big Splash for an extra $1,000 donation.Powell obliged making his entry in style with back splash off the low board.

One of the highlights of the event, Decker said, was listening to Jimmy Sowders, club volunteer, interview staff during the Big Splash contest on their work at the club.“Listening to how much they enjoy impacting the lives of our youth was extremely awesome to hear their stories,” he said.The club also held a contest for youth on the rock wall. In the 7-10 age group, the winner was Henry Decker; KJ Mack was the 11-13 age group winner.

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes band gets big break

Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
VINCENNES, IN
visitduboiscounty.com

Unique Pit Stop Attractions in Dubois County

Southern Indiana is known for our scenic beauty. No matter the season, enjoy a drive through the rolling hills as you hop from one pit stop attraction to the next, all located in Dubois County!. 4890 W. State Road 56, Jasper, Indiana 47546. “If the lights are on, come right...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Decker, IN
Lawrence County, IN
Society
County
Lawrence County, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building

BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
BEDFORD, IN
newsnowdc.com

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, Bloomington

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, of Bloomington, died Sunday, July 31, at her home. She was born June 25, 1974, to Kenneth and Carol (Hurt) Maier. She was raised by her mother and sister. Shannon grew up playing basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She moved to Jasper with her family in 1986...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire

The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Sullivan
Person
Ryan Sullivan
witzamfm.com

CRNA Shawn Bumpus Joins Memorial Hospital

Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Shawn Bumpus, CRNA to its medical associate staff. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia. Bumpus received his...
JASPER, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
LACONIA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ugly#Blue Duck#Charity#The Boys Girls Club#Sears#Oolitic K 8
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating burglary, vandalism at Dubois Co. church

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County deputies say they are looking for information about a burglary and vandalism incident at an area church. That happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church at the corner of CR 600 and CR 445. Deputies say the suspects broke into the church, stole...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – August 2, 2022

Kerstiens Homes & Designs, Inc. to Jennifer S. Blessinger and the Jennifer Blessinger Revocable Trust. Lot 14, Trinity Crossing. Sheila D. Hankins to Geoffery and Kelly Zink. Pt. SE NE s15, t3s, r3w, 1.96 acre; Pt. SW NE s15, t3s, r3w, 0.21 acre; SW SE NE s15, t3s, r3w. Tim...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Stabbing investigation in Odon

Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
ODON, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
946
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy