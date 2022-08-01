ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker Hill, IN

Area brief: East Side 12U wins state

By South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
The South Bend East Side Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken 12U baseball team won the Indiana State Tournament over the weekend in Bunker Hill, Ind.

Men's Metro golf:Zach Hale wins first title

East Side beat Crown Point, 8-1, in the semifinal round, highlighted by two home runs from David Waite, including a grand slam. Dylan Jankowski and Dom Haigh also homer and Ethan Horner had two hits. Jankowski and Zach Koontz combined for the win with 12 strikeouts.

In the finals, East Side swept Kokomo, 6-3 and 10-5. In the opener, Jankowski and Koontz again combined for 12 strikeouts. Haigh, Waite and Chance Knapp each had two hits. In the nightcap, Waite and Jankowski each had three hits. Gaeton Groniner, Haigh and Horner each had two hits. Jankowski and Koontz combined for seven strikeouts.

The team has qualified for the Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken World Series in Waterville, Maine, Aug. 4-14.

