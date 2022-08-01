‘Thinking of killing him for a while:’ Merritt Island woman accused of stabbing roommate

www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl he met online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing...
nypressnews.com
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’
Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
click orlando
Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said a man in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, woman accused of animal cruelty after 45 malnourished animals discovered at Brevard County farm
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges after 45 malnourished animals were discovered on a farm, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Sheriff Wayne Ivy said that on July 3, a...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Two Animal Cruelty Suspects Escorted to Brevard County Jail by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, a staunch supporter for animals, released a video on Wednesday that detailed an Animal Cruelty investigation and walked two of the suspects in the case to the Brevard County Jail. Sheriff Ivey has made it known to the community that...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County
Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
click orlando
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Lake Wales K-9 killed by gunman in officer-involved shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales K-9 officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Earnest Borders, 57, was reported to law enforcement at about 5:06 a.m. for dragging a victim out of her car near Seminole Avenue, choking her, hitting her head on the concrete and firing a gun several times outside her apartment, police said.
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
WESH
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month. Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.
click orlando
Body found in car at Red Lobster ID’d as missing Osceola woman
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee was identified Thursday as a 41-year-old initially reported missing and later found earlier this week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Catrina Ashley, who deputies issued a Purple Alert...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach firefighter back home nearly a year after mystery injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A firefighter who was injured on the job was welcomed home by a big crowd Wednesday after nearly a year in the hospital. “It meant the world to me. It meant the world to me,” said Jeremy Macklefresh. [TRENDING: Orlando police ID family...
“You feel touched by it”; Neighbors react after family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — The news that five people, including two little girls, were found dead inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood near Lake Nona has some residents on edge. “Being here in this neighborhood, you feel touched by it,” Jenny Conliffe said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
spacecoastdaily.com
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
veronews.com
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases
SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
Comments / 3