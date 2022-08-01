ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

‘Thinking of killing him for a while:’ Merritt Island woman accused of stabbing roommate

 3 days ago
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
VERO BEACH, FL
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl he met online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing...
EDGEWATER, FL
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County

Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
COCOA BEACH, FL
#Roommate#Violent Crime
Lake Wales K-9 killed by gunman in officer-involved shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales K-9 officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Earnest Borders, 57, was reported to law enforcement at about 5:06 a.m. for dragging a victim out of her car near Seminole Avenue, choking her, hitting her head on the concrete and firing a gun several times outside her apartment, police said.
LAKE WALES, FL
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Body found in car at Red Lobster ID’d as missing Osceola woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee was identified Thursday as a 41-year-old initially reported missing and later found earlier this week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Catrina Ashley, who deputies issued a Purple Alert...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
ORLANDO, FL
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases

SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
SEBASTIAN, FL

