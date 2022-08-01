‘Thinking of killing him for a while:’ Merritt Island woman accused of stabbing roommate

Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO