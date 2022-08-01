sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Primary Election Results
UPDATE: 10:40 PM – ALL ELECTION RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL. Final Update until Wednesday Morning. Tune to morning news on your local Sunflower State Radio station for the latest updates starting at 7:00 a.m. Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM in Northwest Kansas. KD Country 94 in...
Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observers who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 62-38 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense...
Kobach prevails in GOP attorney general race; treasurer campaign very, very close
TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary...
Kelly, Schmidt secure party nominations in Kansas governor’s race — wildcard Pyle awaits
TOPEKA — Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt emerged victorious from Tuesday’s primary brandishing the organizational framework and burnished messaging of gubernatorial campaigns ready for a three-month sprint to November. Schmidt, who spent the past dozen years as attorney general of red-state Kansas, secured the GOP nomination...
