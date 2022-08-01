West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Portage County

The Portage County Health Department has been notified by the Ohio Department of Health that a mosquito pool collected in Rootstown is positive for West Nile Virus.

The primary way for people to get West Nile Virus is to be bitten by an infected mosquito.

“These positive tests are a good reminder to us all to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and our families from West Nile Virus,” said Health Commisioner Joseph Diorio. “Using insect repellant, covering skin when outdoors, and removing breeding sources for mosquitoes around your home are proven methods to reduce exposure to West Nile Virus”.

What is West Nile Virus

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

Cases occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent, or medications to treat, the virus.

Some people experience fever. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Tips to avoid possible infection from mosquito bites

There are several ways to help avoid mosquito bites, including:

Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellents whenever mosquitoes are present and follow the label instructions.

Wear long, loose, light-colored clothing outside.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Tips to reduce mosquito breeding around your home

Here are ways to reduce mosquito breeding:

Remove temporary pools of water around your house and yard.

Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths.

Check containers or trash in places that may be hard to see for possible standing water.

Additional information on mosquitoes and West Nile Virus can be found on the Portage County Health District website at www.portagehealth.net, click on Environmental Public Health/Mosquito Information or on the Ohio Department of Health website at: www.odh.ohio.gov/wnv.