ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton Police K-9 unit adding police dogs through grant

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oc4Lf_0h0T2Qqt00

CANTON – Canton police have scored a grant to obtain two additional police dogs.

The U.S. Police Canine Association AKC Reunite K9 grant awarded 200 grants to police agencies across the country.

The Canton Police Department has seven police dogs in its K9 unit, with one set to retire this fall.

The most dogs Canton police have had at one time is 12, and that was around 1989, said Lt. Dennis Garren, department spokesperson.

"The CPD continuously looks for grant opportunities that will allow us to provide exceptional service to the community while being responsible with our resources. The cost of high-quality K-9s has significantly increased over time, with a focus on temperament, trainability, and reliability," Police Chief John Gabbard told The Canton Repository.

In June, the agency applied for the grant offered by the non-profit and was awarded $13,500.

Gabbard says Canton has six K-9s assigned to uniformed patrol, and one drug-detection dog in the Investigative Division.

"One of the patrol positions is unfilled (we currently have five working K-9s in patrol and one in investigations) and one of the patrol K-9s will be taken out of service this fall," Gabbard said.

The two new K-9s will be assigned to officers in August, Gabbard said. A 16-week training program will begin shortly after that.

"Once trained, they will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division," Gabbard added.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Canton Firefighters Rescue Woman from Middle Branch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480WHBC) – A woman who Canton firefighters say spent 24 hours in the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek just east of I-77 between Monday and Tuesday evenings is hospitalized at Aultman. Her condition is not known. A boater pulled her from the water. She had...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Service Dog#Pets#Canton Police K 9#Cpd#The Canton Repository
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July

ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in July with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Adam Beck, 21, of Sullivan, was charged with failure to provide notice of change of address and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office on July 1 in connection with an incident authorities say happened from April 13 to July 1.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy