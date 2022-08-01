Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

www.fox10phoenix.com
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy monsoon rains cause flash flooding, power outages in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms has arrived to the Phoenix area, causing flooded freeways and power outages across the Valley. Heavy rain, wind and lightning slammed areas west of Tempe early Thursday morning. The following advisories have been issued:. Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ and Paradise Valley...
fox10phoenix.com
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
fox10phoenix.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Lake, Hobbs to battle for Arizona governorship in November
PHOENIX - The stage is set for a battle to succeed incumbent Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in November's election. Just after updated, unofficial results were posted at around 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 4, the Associated Press projected former television news anchor Kari Lake to win the Republican Party gubernatorial primary. The AP has already projected incumbent Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to win the Democratic Party gubernatorial primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Secretary of State race update - 5 a.m.
The AP has projected that Mark Finchem has won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. The Democratic race is still too close to call.
fox10phoenix.com
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/2/22
It's a warm Tuesday! We have where Arizona is getting some much-needed rain today, and unfortunately it's not the Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona teacher shortage worsens as students return to class for new school year
PHOENIX - As children across Arizona return to school, they may notice their classroom is more crowded, and the teachers are not familiar. That's because Arizona schools are facing an unprecedented teacher shortage, and many openings are still vacant as the new school year begins. According to one school administrator,...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds news conference amid tight GOP governor's race
Kari Lake has declared her victory in the Republican race for Arizona governor. Meanwhile, the Associated Press says the race is still too close to call.
fox10phoenix.com
This is how much money you need to make and how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Arizona
PHOENIX - As the cost of rent continues to skyrocket across the country, a new report is shedding some light on just how unaffordable it can be to live in the Grand Canyon State. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the gap between...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson in tight race for GOP governor nomination
PHOENIX - Vote counting continued on Aug. 3 in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. On the night of Aug. 2, the first few drops of election numbers were predominantly early...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake addresses supporters amid ongoing primary vote count
Lake is running against Karrin Taylor Robson and a number of other candidates for the Republican Party nomination for Arizona Governor. The state's current governor, Doug Ducey, cannot run again due to term limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Primary Election: Here's a list of candidates in uncontested Arizona races
PHOENIX - For some candidates, the primary election on Aug. 2 is but a mere formality in getting their party's nomination in November's general election process. This is because they are facing no opponents in the primary election, and there are number of Democratic and Republican candidates who are in this situation.
Comments / 0