FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 1 announced

Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Open & Shut: Pratt St. Market is Back; Current Space Opens Outdoor Bar; Papi Cuisine Expands
Pratt Street Market Returns: Exciting news for those who live, work, and play in the downtown district—this pop-up lunch market is officially back every Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through September 29. Grab friends or co-workers and head to 10 E. Pratt Plaza (on the corner of Light and Pratt streets) to explore a rotating lineup of local vendors including Craving Potato Factory, Dear Globe Coffee, Delmarva Popcorn, Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine, Wonderbooks, and Vegan Soul Bakery. Though the purveyors will change from week to week, you can count on a regular roster of baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.
Lidl to open 9th Baltimore-area store, in Reisterstown
Lidl supermarket announced it will open its latest store in Reisterstown on Aug. 31. The supermarket will be in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, on the site of the former longtime Mars.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lidl to open new store in Reisterstown Shopping Center at end of August
Grocery chain Lidl will open a new location in Reisterstown later this month. It will be the company’s second store to open in the greater Baltimore area this year, and the ninth in the Baltimore area overall. Located at 11991 Reisterstown Road, the store will take the place of...
Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
Wbaltv.com
From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand
TOWSON, Md. — For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream -- a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy -- and that was her love of eyelashes.
macaronikid.com
🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4
Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire. Crews worked to extinguish...
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands
ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
AdWeek
CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
Boston Inn catches fire overnight in Westminster
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says a mechanical issue with a dryer caused flames to form inside the laundry room, of the Boston Inn.
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
Red Carpet Looks at Baltimore’s ‘Met Gala’
If you have ever seen photos from the over-the-top annual spectacle of fashion that is the Met Gala, you understand the extraordinary level of creativity and craftsmanship put into every annual themed affair. It has a legendary red carpet entrance, where celebrities model their chosen designer with theatrical flair, a performance in itself that captures a global attention and raises necessary funding for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
baltimorefishbowl.com
We Give Black Fest to celebrate culture, food and community from Aug. 19-21
Later this month, CLLCTIVLY will host We Give Black Fest, a celebration of culture, social change, and uplifting Baltimore’s Black-led organizations through fundraising and community. The Baltimore social change organization has partnered with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest to put on two events in one place to celebrate National...
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Nottingham MD
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
tmpresale.com
Maxwell: The Night Tour at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Maxwell: The Night Tour presale code: This is your best chance to get tickets for Maxwell: The Night Tour before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Maxwell: The Night Tour’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
