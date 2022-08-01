ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Jeff Jameson joins Gray Institute as vice president of marketing

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

ADRIAN — Gray Institute in Adrian has hired Jeff Jameson as its vice president of marketing.

Jameson oversees all strategic and operational aspects of GI’s marketing efforts and develops strategies for GI’s sales and content delivery teams.

“Jeff has a breadth of sales, marketing, and product development experience in both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) corporate models,” GI President Doug Gray said in a news release. "He is experienced in storytelling, trade marketing, and igniting customer engagement. We look forward to using Jeff’s skills to strengthen our position as the leader in educating and empowering movement professionals.”

“When we learned about Jeff’s skill set and our need, it became immediately apparent that this was a match made in Heaven,” Gray Institute founder and CEO Gary Gray said in the release. “The tools Jeff brings to our organization are an exciting addition to our team, particularly as we help our clients become ‘go-to’ movement professionals in their areas of service.”

Jameson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Gray Institute. He most recently served as a member of the leadership team for Lenawee Christian Ministries in Adrian. Over the past 11 years, he led the admissions, alumni, advancement and international admissions efforts and served as the director of marketing since 2014. Prior to LCM, Jeff led the creative team at the Sauder Manufacturing Co., helping to develop, launch and market new products for three national brands.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of such an innovative and respected brand in the world of movement, rehabilitation, injury prevention and sports performance,” Jameson said in the release. “I’m grateful to contribute my gifts and talents to support the work of hundreds of thousands of therapists, trainers, coaches and instructors as they improve the quality of life of their clients using Gray Institute’s methods and training.”

Gray Institute is known for its advanced training for movement professionals. GI professionals are called upon to consult, analyze, assess, rehabilitate, train and condition people of all levels and abilities, from children to professional athletes.

