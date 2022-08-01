CN2 Picture of The Day – Director Kisses Pig after Passing Summer Reading Goal

www.cn2.com
Hometown Tourist – Happenings in the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check these events happening in the tri-county this weekend.
CN2 Today – YoCo Taste Trail, Shopping & a Back to School Block Party!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil speaks with Sheila Caldwell with the Heart2Heart Foundation about its Back to School Block Party. Plus, the YoCo Taste Trail is back with Visit York County. Check out the restaurants on...
Goal Reached – Rock Hill Woman Purchases Wheelchair
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman who recently asked the community for help in getting a power wheelchair has reached her fundraiser goal of almost $4,000. Veronica Morris recently shared her story with CN2 News “Freedom is only a Wheelchair Away for Rock Hill Woman” said she can only walk about 15 minutes at a time due to the arthritis in her hands, hips, and feet, causing her to rely heavily on a wheel chair. Her physical disabilities make it hard for her to push herself in a wheelchair, which is why she reached out to the community to raise money on GoFundMe for a motorized wheelchair.
Close to 200 New Teachers Heading to Rock Hill Schools, District Looking to Hire More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage. On this Thursday, around 170 new teachers took part in new teacher orientation. In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil...
Alligator With Knife In Its Head Has Been Captured and Euthanized
If you have listened to the Tanner in the Morning show awhile (thank you for that!), then you know that we are all animal lovers. So, when the news came out there was an alligator located in a Florida pond swimming around with a knife in its head our hearts went out. It now looks like the story is mercifully over for the reptile.
American Cornhole League Championships Set to Make Huge Impact on Rock Hill Economy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the 3rd year in a row, the American Cornhole League World Championships are happening right here in Rock Hill. City leaders saying the event last year brought in more than 2 million dollars to the community. In the video above, CN2’s Renee...
CN2 Newscast – Clover Looking for a New High School, Chester First Responders Prepping for School, Camp Cherokee to New Heights
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover discussing a bond resolution for a new high school. CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by the meeting as board members discuss why the bond resolution could change Clover for the better. The first day of school for many Chester County and soon...
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
CN2 Business Spotlight – Got Dents of the Carolinas
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Do you just cringe when someone hits your car door? Or, a hail storm looming over your car? Dings happen and Got Dents of the Carolinas says its here to get those small bumps out of your car. Got Dents of the Carolinas, a...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
Lincolnton woman finally claims $650K+ Easter Cash 5 prize
A Lincolnton woman has finally cashed in on her Easter lottery winnings, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
Fuel up with Krispy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
Comporium Promotes Executive VP of Technology & Facilities
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Roger Parker, who began his career at Comporium in 1994 as a Custodian, has worked his way through the ranks to achieve the role of Executive VP of Technology and Facilities. Today Comporium announced that Parker will assume the role held by Jack...
Zane Cina Bio
Zane Cina joined the award winning CN2 team May 2022 and is excited to work for the local news station he grew up watching. Zane grew up in York and is a graduate of York Comprehensive High School. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in...
