CN2 Picture of The Day – Director Kisses Pig after Passing Summer Reading Goal

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman who recently asked the community for help in getting a power wheelchair has reached her fundraiser goal of almost $4,000. Veronica Morris recently shared her story with CN2 News “Freedom is only a Wheelchair Away for Rock Hill Woman” said she can only walk about 15 minutes at a time due to the arthritis in her hands, hips, and feet, causing her to rely heavily on a wheel chair. Her physical disabilities make it hard for her to push herself in a wheelchair, which is why she reached out to the community to raise money on GoFundMe for a motorized wheelchair.

