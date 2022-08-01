ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland man facing several charges following a welfare check

By Tatiana Battle
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Midland man is facing several charges after Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check at 6:30 pm on Sunday, July 31st in the 3400 block of Roosevelt.

Sergio Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center and is facing charges of Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Interfering with an Emergency Call.

The investigation is ongoing.

Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
Pregnant woman attacked with knife, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill several victims in an apartment last month. Gilbert Ortiz, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Strangulation, making Terroristic Threats, and Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
MIDLAND, TX
Teens charged in connection with car burglaries, stolen guns

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested late last week after police said they were caught with stolen guns. Amya Collins, 17, and Karra Gildon, also 17, have been charged with Firearm Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the […]
MIDLAND, TX
Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
MIDLAND, TX
Midland man remembered

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Around 1 AM on Sunday, July 31st, a hit-and-run took the life of Jonathan Ornelas. A memorial for Ornelas is there right now at the intersection of US 285 and County Road 437 in Reeves County. DPS is currently looking for the driver, and while they don’t know who that driver […]
MIDLAND, TX
OPD cracks down on illegal gambling

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week in connection with an undercover operation aimed at cracking down on illegal gambling. 46-year-old Tuan Nguyen and 43-year-old Thuc Ho have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to court documents, in July, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were told about illegal […]
ODESSA, TX
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX
Affidavit: Midland man held estranged wife captive at knifepoint

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars on multiple charges in connection with a situation that prompted a large police presence in a Midland neighborhood Sunday night. Sergio Castillo-Castorena, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, and Interfering with a 911 Call.  According to an affidavit, around 6:26 […]
MIDLAND, TX
Man arrested following disturbance at DK

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he held assaulted a woman at a local convenience store late last month. Kenneth Scott, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as Assault/Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, around 12:20 a.m. on July 31, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Suspected car burglar arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspected burglar is behind bars after police said he broke into a vehicle late last month. Isayah Zane Bright, 21, has been charged with Burglary of a Vehicle.  According to an affidavit, on July 31, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded after witnesses saw a man break into a vehicle […]
ODESSA, TX
Midland Crime Stoppers search for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Crime Stoppers says that the U.S Marshals are looking for 52-year-old Alfonso Rios. Rios is wanted for Supervised Release Violation – Conspiracy to Distribute and to Poss With Intent to Deliver Cocaine. Midland Crime Stoppers says that if your tip leads to an arrest, you […]
MIDLAND, TX
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Suspected robber arrested in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month in connection with a robbery on Wall Street. 29-year-old Rene Gonzalez Natividad has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Tampering with Evidence.  According to court documents, on July 24, an officer with the Midland Police Department was on patrol in the 3600 block of […]
MIDLAND, TX
Second HTeaO theft suspect arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a grab and dash theft at HTeaO late last month. Brandy Marie Clapper, 42, has been charged with theft, a state jail felony.  On July 21, Clapper and 28-year-old Brandon Ramirez were caught on camera stealing two Yeti coolers worth more than $500 […]
ODESSA, TX
Man accused of threatening neighbor with axe back in jail

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is back behind bars after failing to appear in court to face assault charges. 34-year-old Octavio Ray Navarrette was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in March. According to an affidavit, on March 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1400 […]
ODESSA, TX
Three arrested in narcotics bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested late last week after a month-long narcotics investigation. Cielo Hernandez and Joshua Aguilera have been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Manufacturing and Delivering, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering a Child. Bryan Perez has been charged with Possession. According to court records, in July, detectives with the […]
ODESSA, TX
Woman strangles self with seatbelt, bites officer amid arrest, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after a disturbance and officers said she assaulted a police officer and threatened to kill herself during her arrest. Bobbie Hotaling, 36, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Assault/Family Violence.  According to an […]
MIDLAND, TX
