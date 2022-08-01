Midland man facing several charges following a welfare check
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Midland man is facing several charges after Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check at 6:30 pm on Sunday, July 31st in the 3400 block of Roosevelt.
Sergio Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center and is facing charges of Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Interfering with an Emergency Call.
The investigation is ongoing.
