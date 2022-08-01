Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports . They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County.
Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10 .
|Elementary/Middle School
|Students Enrolled
|Overall Score
|Baldwin County Virtual School
|2,366
|92.75/100
|Bay Minette Elementary School
|649
|39.46/100
|Bay Minette Middle School
|364
|44.93/100
|Central Baldwin Middle School
|639
|60.39/100
|Daphne East Elementary School
|714
|90.36/100
|Daphne Elementary School
|531
|94.73/100
|Daphne Middle School
|624
|88.65/100
|Delta Elementary School
|187
|58.28/100
|Elberta Elementary School
|706
|89.01/100
|Elberta Middle School
|262
|Unranked
|Elsanor School
|278
|77.71/100
|Fairhope East Elementary School
|N/A
|74.1/100
|Fairhope Middle School
|652
|98.79/100
|Fairhope West Elementary School
|862
|97.44/100
|Florence B. Mathis Elementary School
|804
|70.93/100
|Foley Elementary School
|828
|67.17/100
|Foley Middle School
|701
|65.94/100
|J. Larry Newton School
|684
|63.1/100
|Loxley Elementary School
|430
|61.14/100
|Magnolia School
|732
|47.29/100
|Orange Beach Elementary School
|530
|97.59/100
|Orange Beach Middle School
|376
|Not Available
|Perdido Elementary School
|547
|Unranked
|Pine Grove Elementary School
|402
|Unranked
|Robertsdale Elementary School
|904
|70.63/100
|Rockwell Elementary School
|863
|83.43/100
|Rosinton School
|255
|48.34/100
|Silverhill School
|386
|77.11/100
|Spanish Fort Elementary School
|576
|92.17/100
|Spanish Fort Middle School
|802
|89.13/100
|Stapleton School
|182
|72.14/100
|Summerdale School
|496
|Not Available
|Swift Elementary School
|93
|87.35/100
|W.J. Carroll Intermediate School
|342
|90.58/100
Here are the high school rankings:
|High School
|Students Enrolled
|Overall Score
|Fairhope High School
|1,403
|92.6/100
|Daphne High School
|1,213
|80.09/100
|Spanish Fort High School
|997
|72.82/100
|Robertsdale High School
|1,140
|51.97/100
|Foley High School
|1,225
|38.4/100
|Baldwin County High School
|868
|30.68/100
|Elberta High School
|552
|Unranked
These rankings are based on the 2020-2021 school year.
