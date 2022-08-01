Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports . They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County.

Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10 . Here are the elementary and middle school rankings:

Elementary/Middle School Students Enrolled Overall Score Baldwin County Virtual School 2,366 92.75/100 Bay Minette Elementary School 649 39.46/100 Bay Minette Middle School 364 44.93/100 Central Baldwin Middle School 639 60.39/100 Daphne East Elementary School 714 90.36/100 Daphne Elementary School 531 94.73/100 Daphne Middle School 624 88.65/100 Delta Elementary School 187 58.28/100 Elberta Elementary School 706 89.01/100 Elberta Middle School 262 Unranked Elsanor School 278 77.71/100 Fairhope East Elementary School N/A 74.1/100 Fairhope Middle School 652 98.79/100 Fairhope West Elementary School 862 97.44/100 Florence B. Mathis Elementary School 804 70.93/100 Foley Elementary School 828 67.17/100 Foley Middle School 701 65.94/100 J. Larry Newton School 684 63.1/100 Loxley Elementary School 430 61.14/100 Magnolia School 732 47.29/100 Orange Beach Elementary School 530 97.59/100 Orange Beach Middle School 376 Not Available Perdido Elementary School 547 Unranked Pine Grove Elementary School 402 Unranked Robertsdale Elementary School 904 70.63/100 Rockwell Elementary School 863 83.43/100 Rosinton School 255 48.34/100 Silverhill School 386 77.11/100 Spanish Fort Elementary School 576 92.17/100 Spanish Fort Middle School 802 89.13/100 Stapleton School 182 72.14/100 Summerdale School 496 Not Available Swift Elementary School 93 87.35/100 W.J. Carroll Intermediate School 342 90.58/100

Here are the high school rankings:

High School Students Enrolled Overall Score Fairhope High School 1,403 92.6/100 Daphne High School 1,213 80.09/100 Spanish Fort High School 997 72.82/100 Robertsdale High School 1,140 51.97/100 Foley High School 1,225 38.4/100 Baldwin County High School 868 30.68/100 Elberta High School 552 Unranked

These rankings are based on the 2020-2021 school year.

