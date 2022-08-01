ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLQ5P_0h0T0XxY00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports . They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County.

Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10 . Here are the elementary and middle school rankings:

Elberta man grateful after near-death vibrio experience, warns others
Elementary/Middle School Students Enrolled Overall Score
Baldwin County Virtual School 2,366 92.75/100
Bay Minette Elementary School 649 39.46/100
Bay Minette Middle School 364 44.93/100
Central Baldwin Middle School 639 60.39/100
Daphne East Elementary School 714 90.36/100
Daphne Elementary School 531 94.73/100
Daphne Middle School 624 88.65/100
Delta Elementary School 187 58.28/100
Elberta Elementary School 706 89.01/100
Elberta Middle School 262 Unranked
Elsanor School 278 77.71/100
Fairhope East Elementary School N/A 74.1/100
Fairhope Middle School 652 98.79/100
Fairhope West Elementary School 862 97.44/100
Florence B. Mathis Elementary School 804 70.93/100
Foley Elementary School 828 67.17/100
Foley Middle School 701 65.94/100
J. Larry Newton School 684 63.1/100
Loxley Elementary School 430 61.14/100
Magnolia School 732 47.29/100
Orange Beach Elementary School 530 97.59/100
Orange Beach Middle School 376 Not Available
Perdido Elementary School 547 Unranked
Pine Grove Elementary School 402 Unranked
Robertsdale Elementary School 904 70.63/100
Rockwell Elementary School 863 83.43/100
Rosinton School 255 48.34/100
Silverhill School 386 77.11/100
Spanish Fort Elementary School 576 92.17/100
Spanish Fort Middle School 802 89.13/100
Stapleton School 182 72.14/100
Summerdale School 496 Not Available
Swift Elementary School 93 87.35/100
W.J. Carroll Intermediate School 342 90.58/100

Here are the high school rankings:

High School Students Enrolled Overall Score
Fairhope High School 1,403 92.6/100
Daphne High School 1,213 80.09/100
Spanish Fort High School 997 72.82/100
Robertsdale High School 1,140 51.97/100
Foley High School 1,225 38.4/100
Baldwin County High School 868 30.68/100
Elberta High School 552 Unranked

These rankings are based on the 2020-2021 school year.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

MCPSS students arrive for the first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and teachers returned to the classroom in Mobile County on Thursday morning for the first day of the school year. The Mobile County Public School System is the largest school in the state with 90 schools and more than 54,000 students. “We’re very excited. It’s the first day of school. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Alabama#Intermediate School#Education#Baldwin Co#U S News#Fairhope Middle School#Foley Middle School#Loxley Elementary School
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Teachers in Mobile County prepare for first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just a day before Mobile County students are back in their desk, teachers are still preparing to make their first day back, the best one yet. Teachers at Florence Howard Elementary School are working hard on decorating the halls and making sure their learning techniques are prepared before they welcome back […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

ALEA offers back to school safety tips for Alabama drivers

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama students head back to school this week and next. That means more people on the roads. That’s why the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is offering drivers “the ABCs of Back-to-School Safety” and encouraging parents and students to study the rules of the road. “As we enter a new school year, we […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

5 things to know: Back to school in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) – Students in George County head back to the classroom on Thursday. Here’s five things parents should know as they send their students back to school: New school resource officers The district added two new school resource officer positions for this school year and three new hires to the police force […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George County High School adds second culinary arts unit

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – 45 students that expressed interest in the culinary arts program at George County High School for this new academic year weren’t initially able to enroll. With one teacher, the classes were at capacity, so the district hired a second teacher. Ashton Estis will take on 44 first-year students while Danielle […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Alabama’s 25 best suburbs

2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County volunteers providing relief for Kentucky flood victims

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re known for helping our local veterans, but this week their reach extends even farther. “Our hearts go out to them and they’re certainly in our prayers,” said Gerry Garcia, Post Commander for American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope. Members of the organization are collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims, […]
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 murder

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison.  Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
SELMA, AL
WKRG News 5

Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year. The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy