Fort Myers, FL

RSW sees 21% decrease in June year-over-year traffic, up year-to-date

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.winknews.com

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M

In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million

In this Gulfshore Business report, people owning rental properties in Southwest Florida seem to be doing well these days. Jim Schibler of Marcus & Millichap in Cape Coral, explains how a two-tenant building, less than 7,000 square feet sold for $5,100,000. Aspen Dental and MD Now Urgent Care clinic take...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More electric vehicle charging stations needed in Cape Coral

There’s a federal push to own electric cars to save the environment but in one Southwest Florida city, there simply aren’t enough electric charging points. Now there’s a need in Cape Coral for charging stations. There are currently only three charging stations in Cape Coral that the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
WINKNEWS.com

Citrus greening impacting farms in Florida

An insect is devastating a historically fruitful industry in Florida. It’s called citrus greening. The insect stops the tree from getting water and nutrients from its root system which causes trees to produce smaller fruit. An Alva citrus farmer predicted his entire orange grove will be done in the...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers

Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to further develop area along Burnt Store Road

Cape Coral has plans to further develop the area along Burnt Store Road, bringing more businesses, warehouses and homes. The city wants to support the growing population by adding retail stores and offices, as well as more multi- and single-family residential units. The project goes back to 2015, when the Lee County Department of Transportation began widening Burnt Store Road.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units

Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tornado briefly touches down near Clam Pass in North Naples

A tornado briefly touched down in North Naples on Thursday afternoon. The Weather Authority has video confirming the touchdown between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m. The tornado pushed offshore before lifting. There are currently no damage reports. If you have video or photos of the tornado you can email tips@winknews.com.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL residents asked to stay inside due to green algae stench

Residents asked to stay inside because of a smell so bad from green algae blooming in a Southwest Florida canal. The bloom happened in the Rubican Canal in Cape Coral with the smell permeating the area. The smell is so strong and dense that the only way to escape it is by getting inside.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples property sells for $1.4 million

Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL

