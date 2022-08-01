RSW sees 21% decrease in June year-over-year traffic, up year-to-date

Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO