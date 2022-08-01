Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter schools after degrading teacher comments

www.wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel. “The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will...
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
KCS won't report COVID-19 cases or send exposure notifications for upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Centers for Disease Control added Knox County to its list of "high" risk communities. The district said it is in communication with the Knox County Health Department about COVID-19. "At this time, Knox County Schools will not be reporting cases or sending notifications," spokesperson Carly Harrington said. "We do encourage students and staff to stay home if they are sick and to follow the advice of their healthcare provider."
Groups pushing for governor to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
Maurice Mays was accused of killing a white woman in North Knoxville. He maintained his innocence until he was executed in 1922.
Election 2022: Campbell County
Biography: Higginbotham lives in Lafollette, Tennessee. He went to Walter State Community College Police Academy, Roane State Community College and Tennessee Technology Center of Jacksboro. He has a wife, two children and one grandchild. He has a career in healthcare and law enforcement for 21 years. He is also a business owner, Campbell County youth baseball coach and currently a County Commissioner since 2014. If elected, Higginbotham wants to implement certification programs for high school students, create jobs, build and fund Boys and Girls clubs and establish a Veterans Affairs Committee.
Election 2022: Claiborne County
Biography: He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BA in Philosophy and a BS in Social work. Brooks started his career in the US Navy and worked in inside and outside sales with Ferguson Enterprises. He also has experience working in mental health and substance abuse. If elected, Brooks says he will fight against jail expansion, curb drug addiction, end cycles of incarceration, and promote tourism to bring in sales tax revenue. Brooks has a wife, two kids, and a grandchild.
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
Election 2022: Union County
Biography: Bailey was born and raised in Union city. He studied at Lincoln Memorial University. He was a teacher and principal with the Union County School System before being the Union County Mayor. If elected, he says he aims to bring broadband to the whole county and start building a sports complex in Luttrell this year. He wants to focus on workforce development, community development and tourism. He says he will increase recreation and local services and to attract tourists to the county. Bailey is married with a son.
Election 2022: Scott County
Biography: Jeffers is from Robbins, Tennessee. He studied at Roane State Community College and Tusculum College. After he finished his studies, he was a patrolman at Oneida Police Department, a SRT sergeant at Wackenhut Services and a patrol sergeant at Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Now, he is a county commissioner in the Scott County government.
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. Your headlines from 8/4 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Damage from Wednesday night's storms, four bodies discovered in LaFollette, and its election day. Summit Towers elevators out of...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes prompting a welfare check from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials. Catch up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your...
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried. Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man reportedly told officers he intentionally...
East Tennessee Vietnam vets honored with monument at World’s Fair Park
Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
Campbell Co. deputy placed on leave after alleged K9 abuse video surfaces
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced. The video, which was posted from a fake account, according to the CCSO. “This video is deeply concerning...
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
