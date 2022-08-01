Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter schools after degrading teacher comments

Biography: Bailey was born and raised in Union city. He studied at Lincoln Memorial University. He was a teacher and principal with the Union County School System before being the Union County Mayor. If elected, he says he aims to bring broadband to the whole county and start building a sports complex in Luttrell this year. He wants to focus on workforce development, community development and tourism. He says he will increase recreation and local services and to attract tourists to the county. Bailey is married with a son.

UNION COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO