Wendy Colonna at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase 2022

Lubbock named finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PetSafe Brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, announced the top 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant, and Lubbock has been selected as one of the finalists. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities. If selected as a winner, Lubbock will be awarded funds for improvements to Canyon Run Dog Park in Mackenzie Park.
What’s Happening Around Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas- In this weeks segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including free back-to-school giveaways in time for the new year.
McAlister Dog Park grand opening on Friday, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month. According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19. McAlister Dog Park will...
Covenant Medical Group is hosting their Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s the first ever Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will offer vaccinations, sports physicals, food trucks, fun activities and more. This will be at the Covenant Northwest Clinic located at 611 North Frankford Avenue.
Dillard’s can help with back to school shopping with a free gift with purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dillard’s makes shopping easy. Find them in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. You can also find them at dillards.com.
Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
The Condra School, school supply drive hosted by Family Dynasty Advisors
LUBBOCK, Texas— Family Dynasty Advisors is hosting a school supply drive that benefits The Condra School. You can drop off your donations at Family Dynasty Advisors at 4601 S. Loop 289 #7. You can also get more information on their Facebook page at Family Dynasty Advisors LLC and at The Condra School website at condraschool.com.
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Very hot, with storms moving in from the west late. Chance of rain: 20% High of 102°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible through the night. Low of 74°. Winds SE...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees named one of five Texas Honor School Boards
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees has been named one of five Texas Honor School Boards as part of the 2022 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards program. This announcement follows the recognition of the LCISD Board of Trustees as the ESC Region 17 2022 School Board of the Year in July.
Training Tuesday says you can train two dogs with a ‘monkey see monkey do’ approach
LUBBOCK, Texas—How do you train two dogs are once? Rocking Paw’s Jolynn says to take the ‘monkey see monkey do’ approach by having your other dogs around when you are training one. This allows your other dogs to see the rewarded behaviors. Learn more at Rocking Paw Dog Training and Kennels.
Texas Tech football to award player with No. 3 jersey to honor Luke Siegel
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire said the team will use the No. 3 jersey to honor Lubbock teen Luke Siegel who passed away in August 2021. Luke Siegel was severely injured in a golf cart accident in 2015. Luke had multiple brain surgeries and had to go through months of physical, occupational, and speech therapy. He passed away from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 15.
Poll commissioned by Texas Tech examines value of college education
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Almost three-quarters of Americans believe college isn’t just about school — it also teaches important life lessons. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 adults, which revealed 73% agree that college educates you about adult life beyond coursework and the classroom.
Lubbock police vehicle stolen, recovered hours later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was stolen from Scott’s Car Care at 34th Street and University Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a statement. The stolen vehicle was a Chevy Caprice, LPD said. It was stolen just after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered in...
8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
Sampson Oguntope, accused of 2012 murder of 89-year-old woman, found competent to stand trial
LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge ruled Thursday that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was competent to stand trial for the murder of an 89-year-old woman, according to Lubbock District Attorney Sunshine Stanek. Oguntope, 21 at the time of the murder, is accused of murdering Faye Grey in Slaton in February 2012....
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns community of latest phone scam
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received reports from members of the community who stated that callers contact them claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest,...
