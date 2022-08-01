ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville Fire responds to vacant house fire

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Monday morning.

In a news release, Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters said they got a call around 12 a.m. for a possible house fire near West Madison and Robinson streets. When crews got there, they found flames that had extended to the attic space.

Firefighters were able to get exterior flames extinguished. However, because of the house’s unstable condition, they could not get inside to put out the fire in the attic. “Crews went to a defensive attack and an excavator was called in to assist in getting the structure torn down and the fire extinguished,” said McMasters.

No one was hurt in this fire.

