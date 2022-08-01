Ascension Parish School Board released a new app for the upcoming school year

www.brproud.com
Pay raise approved for Livingston Parish school system employees
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish school employees are getting a raise after the school board approved its largest local compensation package — ever — on Thursday, officials say. Superintendent Joe Murphy’s payroll proposal included $1,500 for teachers and district educators and $750 for classified staff. The...
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — In less than a week, students in Livingston Parish will be headed back to the classrooms. “The greatest thing that happens every year is the first day of school. When the buses roll up and those kids get off those buses, it just makes our day,” said Livingston Parish Superintendent Alan Murphy.
Back to School: WBR Schools to start new school year with interim superintendent
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge school system is getting ready for the first week of school with new leadership changes. After 30 years in education and eight years as West Baton Rouge Parish Schools’ superintendent, Wesley Watts is retiring. “I loved every minute...
IDEA Bridge Academy and College Prep kickoff school year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Wednesday was IDEA Bridge Academy and College Preparatory’s first day of the 2022-2023 school year. School officials said IDEA Bridge College Preparatory will be adding the 10th grade level to continue to serve students. The campus will grow to hold grades K-12. In addition, the school was able to add a softball team.
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
BRCC to hold ‘Hiring Day’ event Saturday, Aug. 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The more than 8,000 students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) may be interested in securing a part-time job to help cover tuition costs, and an opportunity to do exactly this is right around the corner. BRCC is hosting a Wednesday, August 3...
Assumption Parish deputy injured on the job in 2021 presented with award
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A year after a serious injury while on the job, an Assumption Parish deputy was presented with an award. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association presented Lieutenant Reid Andras with the Bob Buckley Award. The award is given to those who are injured critically or killed while conducting official duties.
SULC to host expungement event for EBR residents on August 19
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center’s Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives is partnering with East Baton Rouge City-Parish and Louisiana Department of Corrections to host an expungement intake event for residents. During the event, EBR residents will have the opportunity to...
25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An additional $253 million is headed to 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida for mitigation projects, according to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Funding comes from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The...
Fathers, sons, and brothers attend community town hall on gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fathers, sons, and brothers attended a community town hall on gun violence Wednesday. The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge partnered with the Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative to spread awareness about the increase in gun violence in the East Baton Rouge area.
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
Louisiana man transferred to different jail, charged with Battery of a Dating Partner
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently located Mark Broussard, Jr, 32, of Bayou L’Ourse. Broussard, Jr. was in the St. Mary Parish Detention Center and subsequently moved to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. The apprehension of the 32-year-old took place after an investigation...
“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain plowed through our viewing area on Monday afternoon and left some residents a little wet in Livingston Parish. This is what it looked like in Denham Springs. One local resident who lives off of South Range Ave. took this picture around 3:30 p.m.
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are responding to a Thursday (August 4) evening hit and run on Dalrymple Drive near E. State Street and May Street. The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. There is no word on whether the crash resulted...
