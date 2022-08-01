World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands

cryptoslate.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
cryptoslate.com
BOTS launch NFTs that unlock access to the BOTS Alpha Club – an elite industry network with exclusive events
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Haarlem, August 4, 2022 – Award-winning automated trading platform BOTS, is launching its first community-focused NFT collection, BOTS ALPHA CLUB, on...
cryptoslate.com
Match Group shelves Tinder Coin, Metaverse Dating after company swings to a loss in Q2
Online dating company Match Group has cut back on its Metaverse Dating and Tinder Coin plans following disappointing Q2 results. In an earnings letter to shareholders, the company, which operates the Tinder, Match, and OkCupid brands, among others, announced an overhaul of the Tinder management team, including the departure of its CEO Renate Nyborg.
cryptoslate.com
Istanbul Blockchain Week founder Erhan Korhaliller discusses why Turkey is one of the hottest places for crypto
CryptoSlate had the opportunity to sit down with Erhan Korhaliller, Founder & CEO of EAK Digital, the web3 communications and events agency behind some of the industry’s most creative IRL events, as he puts plans together for the much anticipated Istanbul Blockchain Week. Why is the Turkish market so...
China's Sanya holiday hotspot shuts duty-free malls, venues to curb COVID
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sanya, a top tropical holiday destination on China's southern Hainan island, began closing its duty free malls on Friday in response to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
cryptoslate.com
Institutional bank Sygnum announces Cardano staking, community divided over institutional adoption
Zurich-based Sygnum Bank announced it had expanded its product offerings to include Cardano (ADA) staking. The firm said its clients can now securely stake ADA via its “institutional-grade banking platform to generate staking rewards.”. However, the move has split the Cardano community, with skeptics voicing concerns about institutional adoption...
UK heads into ‘deepening economic crisis’ as recession looms – business live
Cost of living crisis to deepen as UK falls into recession and inflation hits 13%
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain Bitcoin production drops 28% YOY in July; offsets energy costs by curtailing some operations
Riot Blockchain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining companies, said Aug. 3 that it mined 318 Bitcoin (BTC) in July, a decrease of around 28.21% compared to the same month in 2021 when it mined 443 BTC. The mining firm attributed the decrease in mining to the curtailment...
cryptoslate.com
Conservative leadership race has U.K global crypto hub ambitions in limbo
The shock resignation of Rishi Sunak on July 5 has cast uncertainty on the future direction of crypto in the United Kingdom In the months before his resignation, the former Chancellor spearheaded several policies to turn the country into a global crypto hub. This included payment regulation reform to recognize...
cryptoslate.com
African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M
Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
cryptoslate.com
Voyager CEO reportedly made $30M from stock sales
Voyager’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich made over $30 million when he sold the company shares when it was trading at its peak in 2021, CNBC reported Aug. 3. According to CNBC’s report, Ehrlich sold 1.9 million shares between Feb. 9, 2021, and March 31, 2021, in eleven transactions. The transactions were worth $31 million.
cryptoslate.com
Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021
Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
cryptoslate.com
The Feetback NFT Collection to be listed on XT NFT
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The unique collection of feet NFTs of the Feetback project is soon to be listed on the XT NFT platform, making...
cryptoslate.com
XT.com lists Fanverse (FT) with USDT trading pair
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with...
cryptoslate.com
Billionaire Steven Cohen exits investment in quantitative trading startup Radkl
U.S. hedge fund manager Steven Cohen has pulled out his investment from crypto trading firm Radkl, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 2. Cohen, who owns the New York Mets of Major League Baseball, had invested an undisclosed amount in Radkl in September 2021. At least four managing directors also departed from...
MLB・
cryptoslate.com
Zipmex aims to slowly reinstate withdrawals of certain altcoins
Crypto platform Zipmex, which froze withdrawals on July 20, is gradually resuming withdrawals from its Z wallet, according to an Aug. 1 blog post. The firm had resumed withdrawals from its Trade wallet on July 22. The firm’s Z wallet is used for receiving earnings and bonuses while its Trade wallet is used for trading and withdrawal.
cryptoslate.com
The future of ThetaLabs, NFT tickets, and decentralized livestreaming video with Wes Levitt
In this video, CryptoSlate explores the future of decentralized video and ticketing with Wes Levitt of Theta Labs. Theta Labs, also known by its ticker THETA and TFUEL, is a blockchain-based video distribution platform. Theta now also has a growing NFT community with names such as American Idol, Katy perry, Sony, and The Price is Right. The project also has A-list advisors in the form of Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube, and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.
cryptoslate.com
Singapore regulator responds to Terra collapse; plans to involve public in stablecoin regulations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in response to a parliamentary inquiry, shared insights on how the Luna collapse affected the economy and laid out plans to engage the public in its stablecoin regulation. The Minister in charge of MAS Tharman Shanmugaratnam in addressing the issues raised stated that the...
cryptoslate.com
Virginia pension funds invest in crypto yield farming despite recent turmoil
Virginia’s Fairfax County Retirement Systems is set to invest its $6.8 billion pension fund in cryptocurrency yield farming to boost returns, the Financial Times reported on Aug 4. The retirement systems fund recently gained approval from its board of trustees for the move, according to the news outlet. Katherine...
