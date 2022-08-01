ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands

cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cryptoslate.com

cryptoslate.com

Match Group shelves Tinder Coin, Metaverse Dating after company swings to a loss in Q2

Online dating company Match Group has cut back on its Metaverse Dating and Tinder Coin plans following disappointing Q2 results. In an earnings letter to shareholders, the company, which operates the Tinder, Match, and OkCupid brands, among others, announced an overhaul of the Tinder management team, including the departure of its CEO Renate Nyborg.
cryptoslate.com

Conservative leadership race has U.K global crypto hub ambitions in limbo

The shock resignation of Rishi Sunak on July 5 has cast uncertainty on the future direction of crypto in the United Kingdom In the months before his resignation, the former Chancellor spearheaded several policies to turn the country into a global crypto hub. This included payment regulation reform to recognize...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M

Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Voyager CEO reportedly made $30M from stock sales

Voyager’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich made over $30 million when he sold the company shares when it was trading at its peak in 2021, CNBC reported Aug. 3. According to CNBC’s report, Ehrlich sold 1.9 million shares between Feb. 9, 2021, and March 31, 2021, in eleven transactions. The transactions were worth $31 million.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021

Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
RETAIL
cryptoslate.com

The Feetback NFT Collection to be listed on XT NFT

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The unique collection of feet NFTs of the Feetback project is soon to be listed on the XT NFT platform, making...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cryptoslate.com

XT.com lists Fanverse (FT) with USDT trading pair

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Billionaire Steven Cohen exits investment in quantitative trading startup Radkl

U.S. hedge fund manager Steven Cohen has pulled out his investment from crypto trading firm Radkl, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 2. Cohen, who owns the New York Mets of Major League Baseball, had invested an undisclosed amount in Radkl in September 2021. At least four managing directors also departed from...
MLB
cryptoslate.com

Zipmex aims to slowly reinstate withdrawals of certain altcoins

Crypto platform Zipmex, which froze withdrawals on July 20, is gradually resuming withdrawals from its Z wallet, according to an Aug. 1 blog post. The firm had resumed withdrawals from its Trade wallet on July 22. The firm’s Z wallet is used for receiving earnings and bonuses while its Trade wallet is used for trading and withdrawal.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

The future of ThetaLabs, NFT tickets, and decentralized livestreaming video with Wes Levitt

In this video, CryptoSlate explores the future of decentralized video and ticketing with Wes Levitt of Theta Labs. Theta Labs, also known by its ticker THETA and TFUEL, is a blockchain-based video distribution platform. Theta now also has a growing NFT community with names such as American Idol, Katy perry, Sony, and The Price is Right. The project also has A-list advisors in the form of Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube, and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Virginia pension funds invest in crypto yield farming despite recent turmoil

Virginia’s Fairfax County Retirement Systems is set to invest its $6.8 billion pension fund in cryptocurrency yield farming to boost returns, the Financial Times reported on Aug 4. The retirement systems fund recently gained approval from its board of trustees for the move, according to the news outlet. Katherine...
VIRGINIA STATE

