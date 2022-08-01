Man Injured In Interstate 24 Rollover Crash

www.whvoradio.com
Related
2 men dead after Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash
A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
Troopers respond to single-vehicle crash on Interstate I-24, no injuries reported
Clarksville, TN – According to the statement, the single-vehicle crash occurred right before 7 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened on Interstate I-24 at mile marker 8.4. Clarksville Police Department officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash. The responding officers discovered that a...
radionwtn.com
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Murray woman killed in single-car accident
A Murray woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Calloway County. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 75-year old Diana Smith of Murray was southbound on Murray-Paris Road about 3:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons she ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
whvoradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Carter Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Carter Road in Christian County Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road. The man was taken by ambulance to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for...
KFVS12
Truck crash cleared, all lanes of I-24 open in Trigg Co.
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck that crashed along Interstate 24 westbound and restricted traffic to one lane has now been cleared. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling several rolls of steel that are blocking both westbound lanes at the 66 and 67 mile markers.
whopam.com
One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road
A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In South Road Rollover Crash
A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a Cadiz man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Eddison Bryan was southbound when his car ran off the road and overturned ejecting him and a passenger. Bryan was taken by ambulance to meet with...
whopam.com
Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
whopam.com
Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
whopam.com
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer
A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Short Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a short police pursuit on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 21-year-old Kobe Dillard for going 25 mph over the posted speed limit and he fled accelerating even more and disregarding a stop sign. The pursuit came...
clarksvillenow.com
Police to close Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Sunday morning for drone scans after fatal wrecks
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will be complete closures of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Exit 4 on Sunday morning as crews use a drone to study the highway in response to several fatal wrecks. From 7-7:45 a.m., or until complete, on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Clarksville Police traffic...
Comments / 0