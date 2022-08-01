Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson to step down at end of his contract next year

www.tv20detroit.com
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say. The same issue is also happening in Macomb County. According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems...
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
The Twelfth Iteration of Month of Design Centers Detroit as a Global Design City
DETROIT - August 4, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Design Core Detroit is announcing the twelfth annual Detroit Month of Design, taking place Sept. 1-30, 2022. This edition will feature over 80 events spanning from exhibitions and installations to workshops, talks and tours. Events will take place across the city of Detroit and into the surrounding metro area at indoor, outdoor and virtual venues.
State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
Concours d'Elegance will celebrate American car culture in Detroit this year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Concours d’Elegance is honoring the Motor City by moving the event this year to Detroit. It is a high-class celebration of the most high performing and elite automobiles. For years, it has been held at the beautiful St. John's Hotel and Golf Course in Plymouth.
Nile Rodgers and CHIC to headline Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Niles Rodgers and CHIC will headline the Charity Preview event next month. The black-tie event, which will take place Sept. 16 at Huntington Place, returns first the first time since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid high inflation, organizations aim to help Detroiters facing eviction
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve been reporting on skyrocketing inflation and rising rents. And now, people at a Detroit apartment complex are wondering what they are going to do after getting eviction notices taped to their doors. “It makes me wonder what corner I am going to be living...
Tribar Manufacturing received past violations for PFAS, Air Quality concerns
(WXYZ) — On one of the hottest days this week, Kent Lake inside Kensington Metropark was empty. Boaters and swimmers have all been told to stay away from the Huron River waters and connected lakes after state officials say Tribar Manufacturing released highly toxic hexavalent chromium into the Wixom Sewage Treatment facility.
'They don't want us here.' Detroit tenants unite to fight rising rent costs
DETROIT, MI (WYXZ) — A group of people living in two Detroit apartment complexes are unionizing to help fight rising rent costs. The properties are New Center Plaza and the Marlenor, both located on Seward Street near downtown. Tenants have butted heads with the management and owner of the...
Multi-generational living is up amid rising housing costs, pandemic
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — From student loan debt to rising grocery costs and high energy bills, there's plenty of reasons to cut costs where you can. Increasingly in recent years, one of those areas appears to be living situations. The number of Americans living in multi-generational households, where three...
More than $2 million heading to the Jackson County Airport to boost its infrastructure
JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Airport is about to get a big boost to its infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $2.2 million to Jackson County Airport – Reynolds Field for its 60-year-old control tower. This will help modernize air traffic control.
Wixom plant reportedly spills hexavalent chromium into portion of Huron River
As the extreme heat comes to metro Detroit on Wednesday, state regulators are telling people in several counties to avoid parts of the Huron River after a chemical spill in Wixom on Monday. They call this "a significant release" and they are sampling the water, hoping to have results in...
Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
(WXYZ) — Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County until further notice after a reported spill of hexavalent chromium. The Michigan departments of Health and Human...
From festivals to music, here's what's happening in metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several fairs and festivals taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the Belle Isle Art Fair and Buy Michigan Now Festival. The Detroit Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. If you're looking for something to do...
Oxford school shooting death could have been prevented by armed guard, alleges amended lawsuit
(WXYZ) — Parents suing Oxford Schools are amending their lawsuit with new allegations that an armed security guard could have prevented at least one death during the mass shooting back on November 30. PL Motion for Leave to File Fourth Amended Complaint - Filed by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit...
EGLE releases test results from spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in Huron River
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has released test results from nine surface water samples taken downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium. Officials are now saying all nine water samples from Wednesday have come back negative showing no detectable presence of hexavalent...
Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday
(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
