Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony. This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team. Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly...
WTVM
Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building. Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and...
WTVM
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
wrbl.com
Phenix City Elementary students welcomed back with a bang
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day. Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community...
Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
WTVM
Pet food manufacturer to invest over $79M in new facility in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus. This investment will create more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. “Near Fort Benning, AFB will...
Company that produced pet food ingredients plans to build a Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A company that produces pet food ingredients is planning to locate a manufacturing facility in Columbus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday morning. AFB International is planning a $79 million facility that will produce more than 100 jobs in Columbus Technology Park. The average salary of those jobs will be around $50,000 […]
WTVM
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp announces campaign to promote foster care
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expanding efforts to attract more foster care parents in the Peach State. Larry Young once was a foster kid. So it’s no surprise there’s a special place in his heart for those who find themselves in the same shoes he once wore.
WTVM
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night. The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area. Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist...
Phenix City Schools the largest school district to receive Cognia STEM Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A recent press release from Phenix City Schools announced that every school in the district received STEM certification from Cognia in June. PCS is the largest school district in the country to achieve this during any month, according to the release. Cognia states on its website, https://www.cognia.org, that its STEM certification […]
WTVM
Loan, grant applications submitted to reopen only Cuthbert hospital
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple loan and grant applications have been submitted to reopen the one and only hospital in Randolph County. Financial trouble caused Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center to close its doors when the pandemic hit. Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff has played a key role in helping provide...
WTVM
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
WSFA
East Alabama Health opens primary care clinic in Smiths Station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas. East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
WTVM
Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
WTVM
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates
On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
Opelika-Auburn News
'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire (copy)
The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika on July 21. “The Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department, they saved that block downtown,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “For the fire departments and these folks that saved those buildings, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”
WTVM
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All call for Aldi shoppers! The grocery store held a grand opening Thursday morning at its new location!. A line was formed - from the front doors of Aldi to the Dollar Store - as customers waited for the store to open. The discount retailer occupies...
