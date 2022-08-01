Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas. East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).

SMITHS STATION, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO