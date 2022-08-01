ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush up on Robertson County's Election Day ballot, contested races

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Election Day is nearly here - do you know who to expect on the ballot?

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Robertson County on Thursday, Aug. 4. Voters who are unsure of their polling locations are asked to visit the Robertson County Election Commission.

Here's a look at the Robertson County General Election contested races:

County Mayor

REP Joshua G. Evans

IND William (Billy) Vogle

County Commission

District 2

REP Kirt M. Brinkley

REP Megan Suttle

IND Keith Hoover

IND Paula (Eller) Melton

District 3

REP Jonathan Rummel

DEM Jared A. Scheel

IND Patsi B. Gregory

IND Eric Roberts

IND Brock Waggoner

District 6

IND Jay Martin

IND Stacey R. Moore

IND Randy Wilson

District 7

IND Jeff Ayres

IND Eugene (Gene) Davidson

IND Bob Stroud

District 8

REP Mike (Bubba) Dorris

REP Faye L. Stubblefield

IND Matt Crabtree

District 9

REP Robert (Bob) Hogan

REP Martin Morgan

IND Stephanie C. Bradley

District 10

REP Ray Hart

REP Lee White

IND Burton D. Glover

District 11

REP Steve Haley

REP Gina Head-Hieber

IND Billy Kevin Gray

IND Laurie Riley

Circuit Court Clerk

REP Albert Fuqua

IND Kristy Eden Chowning

Register of Deeds

REP John West

IND Tom Wilks

School Board

Zone 1

REP Demetria White

IND Alyssa D. Eden

Robertson County is part of the 19th Judicial District, which also contains nearby Montgomery County. Here are the contested races and candidates in those shared races:

Circuit Court Judge Part III, 19th Judicial District

REP Joel Wallace

IND Kimberly Turner

Chancellor 19th Judicial District

REP Ben Dean

IND Laurence M. McMillan, Jr.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

See Election results in real time

The Robertson County Times will be posting all Election results online as they become available Thursday. Results will also publish in next week's edition.

Comments / 0

