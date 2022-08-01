Brush up on Sumner County's Election Day ballot, contested races
Election Day is nearly here - do you know who to expect on the ballot?
Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Sumner County on Thursday, Aug. 4. Voters who are unsure of their polling locations are asked to visit the Sumner County Election Commission.
Here's a look at Sumner County's General Election contested races.
County Mayor
REP John C. Isbell
IND Gregory N. Arias
County Commission
District 2
REP Terry Wright
IND Charlotte Caudill
District 5
REP Darrell Rogers
DEM Latoya Holcomb
District 6
REP David Klein
IND Steve Graves
IND Jackie D. Leath
District 7
REP Danny Sullivan
IND Tin Cyr
District 8
REP Baker Ring
DEM Deborah Alston
District 9
REP Mary Genung
IND Steve Camp
District 13
REP Terri Boyt
DEM Brenda E. Dotson
District 23
REP Tim Jones
DEM Jason W. Baggett
General Sessions Judge Division I
REP Ron Blanton
IND Tyler Templeton
Road Superintendent
REP Toby Ellis
IND Richard W. Morris Sr.
School Board
District 3
REP Allen Lancaster
DEM: Hilary Nimo Lounder
District 9
REP Patricia H. Brown
DEM Roxie E. Kelsey
District 11
REP Andy Lacy
IND David Thomas Wilkerson
Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.
See Election results in real time
The Tennessean Sumner will be posting all Election results online as they become available Thursday. Results will also publish in Sunday's edition.
