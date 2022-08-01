ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Brush up on Sumner County's Election Day ballot, contested races

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ5X2_0h0SzL7N00

Election Day is nearly here - do you know who to expect on the ballot?

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Sumner County on Thursday, Aug. 4. Voters who are unsure of their polling locations are asked to visit the Sumner County Election Commission.

Here's a look at Sumner County's General Election contested races.

County Mayor

REP John C. Isbell

IND Gregory N. Arias

County Commission

District 2

REP Terry Wright

IND Charlotte Caudill

District 5

REP Darrell Rogers

DEM Latoya Holcomb

District 6

REP David Klein

IND Steve Graves

IND Jackie D. Leath

District 7

REP Danny Sullivan

IND Tin Cyr

District 8

REP Baker Ring

DEM Deborah Alston

District 9

REP Mary Genung

IND Steve Camp

District 13

REP Terri Boyt

DEM Brenda E. Dotson

District 23

REP Tim Jones

DEM Jason W. Baggett

General Sessions Judge Division I

REP Ron Blanton

IND Tyler Templeton

Road Superintendent

REP Toby Ellis

IND Richard W. Morris Sr.

School Board

District 3

REP Allen Lancaster

DEM: Hilary Nimo Lounder

District 9

REP Patricia H. Brown

DEM Roxie E. Kelsey

District 11

REP Andy Lacy

IND David Thomas Wilkerson

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

See Election results in real time

The Tennessean Sumner will be posting all Election results online as they become available Thursday. Results will also publish in Sunday's edition.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumner County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Sumner County, TN
Government
City
Charlotte, TN
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#County Commission#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#General Election#Knixon Gannett Com#The Tennessean Sumner
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Nine months to REAL ID deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy