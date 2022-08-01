ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County CASA celebrating 30th anniversary at fundraiser event

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDEn4_0h0SzKEe00

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumner County CASA returns to host its annual fall event and this year's celebration is notably special as the organization celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Sumner County CASA Court Liaison Laura Mueller said CASA leaders are "super excited to be back" and raise some money for our mission and to be able to advocate for abused and neglected children."

Funds raised from the August birthday celebration and fundraiser will go toward the recruitment and training of new volunteers and more.

Founded in 1992, Sumner County Court Appointed Special Advocates, recruits and trains volunteers to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in Juvenile Court.

On average, Sumner County CASA annually protects more than 175 children, trains volunteers more than 1,000 hours and travels more than 15,000 miles.

"We're really excited to honor our history and then also to raise money and move forward with our continued efforts in advocating for these kids," Mueller said.

Many of the event's prizes have been gifted from the community and range from gift baskets to gift cards and more.

Attendees will be able to bid on items during the silent auction and 50 Bucks for a Duck, where a pool of water with floating, numbered ducks correspond to various prizes that can be purchased and won. A live auction is currently up for debate.

"We may actually have a partial live auction and then also a silent auction, but we're still trying to figure out if we have the right types of items for a live auction," she said.

Country music singer and songwriter Cory Farley will entertain guests as they enjoy delicious food catered by Bit-O-Heaven Catering at Old Hickory Farms in Gallatin, Tenn. on Friday, Aug, 12 at 6 p.m.

Presenting sponsors include META and DPR Construction.

Though tickets are no longer available for the sold out event, sponsors are still needed.

Sumner County CASA asks that anyone interested contact (615) 451-1688 or casa@sumnercasa.org for more information on sponsoring the event.

Unable to sponsor the event but would still like to help?

Consider becoming a Sumner County CASA volunteer, attend the organization's networking and training events or donate. For more information, visit sumnercasa.org.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

Comments / 1

Related
williamsonherald.com

Williamson Insider luncheons will connect new residents to county

Several local organizations have launched Williamson Insider, a recurring luncheon designed to connect and engage the county’s growing population to help new residents explore ways to give back and plug in to Williamson County. The organizations include Williamson, Inc., the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Williamson County Association of...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumner County, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Gallatin, TN
Society
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Government
County
Sumner County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Sumner County, TN
Government
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
NASHVILLE, TN
yourwilliamson.com

A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide

The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Sumner County Casa Court#Casa
wymt.com

‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
wgnsradio.com

Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN  – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County June 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Will Consider Extending E. 10th St. Phase I By Two Weeks

Add two more weeks to the construction of Phase I on Cookeville’s East 10th Street. Cookeville City Council will consider extending the completion date of the Widening Project to August 24th at its Thursday meeting. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said crews have run into several issues during the process.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy